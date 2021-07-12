Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

Cerebrovascular dementia is dementia that can develop after a stroke (cerebral infarction, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral hemorrhage, etc.). In this article, we will explain the causes and symptom characteristics of vascular dementia, as well as points for long-term care.

What is vascular dementia?

Cerebrovascular dementia develops when cerebrovascular accidents prevent the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to brain cells, resulting in the destruction of the cells. After a cerebrovascular accident, dementia symptoms suddenly appear, and the symptoms progress as they get better and worse.

The main symptom of cerebrovascular dementia is memory impairment, which is said to often occur within 3 months of cerebrovascular accidents. The degree of memory impairment depends on which part of the brain is affected. Even if you are very forgetful, you may remember your specialized knowledge, so it is sometimes called "mottled dementia."

It is also characterized by large fluctuations throughout the day. There are times when you are in a "depressed state" where you can do nothing at all, and there are days when you are clearly conscious. One of the characteristics is that emotional incontinence (sudden crying or anger) is seen because the feelings cannot be controlled.

Treatment of vascular dementia

The severity and degree of progression of vascular dementia depend on the severity of the underlying cerebrovascular disease symptoms. Once damaged, brain cells are not regenerated, so treatment focuses on preventing the recurrence of cerebrovascular disease and preventing the progression of cerebrovascular arteriosclerosis to maintain blood flow to the brain.

Points for caring for people with vascular dementia

Unlike other dementias, people with vascular dementia often understand that they have dementia, so care needs to be taken into consideration. For example, words such as "Why can't you do this?" And "You said the same thing earlier" hurt people with vascular dementia. Understand the difficult situation and try to speak out without damaging your self-esteem.

In addition, people with vascular dementia have waves in their symptoms and emotions throughout the day. It's also important not to force yourself when you show that you don't want to or can't do it right now, but to put it off or help yourself so that you don't overdo it.

And cerebrovascular accidents reduce not only cognitive function but also physical and mental functions. Reducing the burden on the caregiver by using nursing care services is also important for providing long-term care with a sense of comfort.

People with vascular dementia have a wave of symptoms throughout the day. What I remembered earlier may be forgotten the next time I hear it. It may be frustrating, but don't forget that you are having a hard time and treat yourself gently.

