How much exercise should I do to prevent lifestyle-related diseases?

Health and Fitness Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQPI6_0aupOMyS00
Photo by Taryn Elliott from Pexels

In order to prevent "lifestyle-related diseases" such as diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia, it is said that it is important to review the diet and exercise appropriately. Then, what kind of exercise should be done with what standard? I will explain in detail below.

Why is exercise good for preventing lifestyle-related diseases?

It is said that continuous exercise habits have the following effects.

  • Improves energy metabolism and improves obesity
  • Neutral fat is decomposed and HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) is easily produced
  • Insulin (a hormone that lowers blood sugar levels) works better
  • Improves vascular endothelial function, However, it has the effect of lowering blood pressure and
    relieving stress.

The effects of improving obesity, decomposing triglycerides, increasing good cholesterol, improving insulin action, and lowering blood pressure include diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. It leads to the prevention and improvement effect of lifestyle diseases.

In fact, it has been reported that "people who have an exercise habit of 30 minutes a day, twice a week (60 minutes a week in total) have a lower risk of developing lifestyle-related diseases than those who do not."

What is the guideline for the amount of exercise required to prevent lifestyle-related diseases?

The guidelines for exercise required for the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases and health vary depending on the age as follows. In all generations, it is important to be aware of "increasing physical activity and exercise habits as much as possible".

(Patients with lifestyle-related diseases and those with chronic illnesses may be injured if they are overloaded, so be sure to consult your doctor before exercising.)

Exercise guideline: 18-64 years old

  • Physical activity (daily life activity * 1 + exercise)
    3 METs * 2 or more intensity (walking or equivalent) physical activity for 60 minutes every day (23 METs or more per week)

1 Life activity: Physical activity such as work, housework, and commuting in daily life
2 METs: Exercise intensity expressed by how many times more energy is consumed, with resting as "1"

  • Exercise
    3 METs or more (breathing momentum) Exercise for 60 minutes every week

Exercise guideline: 65 years old and over

・ Physical activity (daily life activity + exercise)
Regardless of intensity, do physical activity for 40 minutes every day

・ Exercise for
30 minutes or more 2 days or more a week

What do you keep in mind to continue exercising?

For people between the ages of 18 and 64, the guideline is "60 minutes of physical activity of 3 METs or more every day" + "60 minutes of exercise of 3 METs or more per week".・ It is recommended that you exercise daily.

・ Walking (3 METs / hour)
・ Cleaning (3.3 METs / hour)
・ Walking (4.3 METs / hour)
・ Radio callisthenics (4 METs / hour)

However, there is a fixed form of exercise method to prevent lifestyle-related diseases. Not. It's important to do more than anything else, so let's start by saying, "I can do light exercise every day."

"as much as 10 minutes then it is now, moves the body" with a sense of early bear in mind the walk at the time of commuting and shopping use the stairs instead of the escalator move, diligent cleaning and laundry in the body, such as, taken from can be Let's go.

In addition to the above-mentioned walking, light muscle training, Pilates, table tennis, etc. are recommended as the aerobic exercise with a relatively light load as "exercise of 3 Mets or more performed 60 minutes a week". Some of the more demanding exercises include swimming, underwater walking, tennis, jogging, mountain climbing and cycling.

The guideline is to exercise "to breathe and sweat", but it is important to continue exercising happily every week, so choose one that is easy to practice as a holiday pastime.

Conclusion: Accumulation of "enjoyable and continuous" exercise leads to the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases

In order to prevent lifestyle-related diseases, it is important to exercise as much as possible between daily commuting and housework and to exercise with a moderate load on holidays. The shortcut to good health is to "enjoy and continue exercising without difficulty", so let's incorporate your favorite exercise and physical activity into your habits.

