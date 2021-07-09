Bitcoin and Crypto destroys mental health

Inc Magazine

According to research, online earning platforms can be the cause of severe mental disorders. The famous currencies, Bitcoins, and Crypto have turned their users lunatic.

Pros and cons are the two sides of every work. You might benefit at some stages but you might gain severe damage too. These are two interconnected sides much like a toss coin.

It’s not bad to be a part of an online earning platform but some of the users being ignorant do not know the perfect use of these online platforms.

Once one indulges in earning money, he starts the competition with fellow beings and forgets even his utmost valuable thing which is in fact health. One tries to be in touch with the platform 24 hours.

As it’s obvious that business has one highlighted feature of ups and downs. There possesses ups and downs, which serve the purpose of both joy and pain. Joy and pain, both lead to depression. An individual becomes habitual and accustomed to such platforms which lead to panic attacks and depression.

Psychotherapist Patty Fiore has done organized research. She has compared this trade with gambling because once one accustoms to it then it’s hardly possible to be escaped.

This all came forth after a young guy Alex Kearns committed suicide because he considers that he lost almost a huge amount of money.

Being part of bitcoins and crypto is not something useless but being in proximity for 24 hours makes a man mad. It bursts the brain’s cells. If one loses a huge amount he goes into a state of trauma. Or if he becomes the winner he motivates to the work even more. Such a man invests beyond his limit which gives negative results later.

For the user of online sources, it’s compulsory to seek professional help. Mental calmness is one of the important features in the business world. The well-known businessmen have faced great losses but they have the most stable mentality which led them to success.

