Shiba Inu Coin price predictions after ShibaSwap launch, Will it hit $1?

The Shiba Inu Coin momentum has been promising as compared to other altcoins. With the release of ShibaSwap, the coin is finally building trust in the crypto market. On July 6 the official announcement has been made regarding ShibaSwap.

ShibaSwap is Shiba Inu’s own decentralized crypto exchange which allows buyers to trade Shiba Inu for other cryptocurrencies. Investors can Dig, Bury, fetch and Swap their tokens amongst other cryptocurrencies. Investors will be able to stake their tokens for rewards.

Shiba’s dedicated platform will make trading easier for investors than before. The trading platform will facilitate investors to have easy transactions.

However, the current value of Shiba Inu is $0.000008945 and a trading volume of over $656 million. Shiba coin’s current market cap is almost $3.5 billion. The meme coin is gaining intense popularity amongst investors. It is performing well against DogeCoin, as it is also known as “DogeCoin killer”.

Shiba Inu has still a long way to go, as the coin is so far to hit the market value of Dogecoin. Dogecoin is also a meme coin created in 2013, while the Dogecoin killer was released back in 2020. In the first two weeks of May, both meme coins were at the highest value.

After the ShibaSwap launch, the price of Shiba Inu Coin was $0.00000881, however now at the time of writing the price is $0.000008279, which is slightly a decrease. But the fluctuations are normal in the crypto world.

As a diverse group of investors and Shiba Army has put their utmost effort into raising the value of Shiba Inu. While on Twitter the influencers are hyping its value using #ShibaSwap and #ShibaInu.

According to Coin Bureau,

“Where Shiba Inu and Dogecoin differ are the connections they have to the crypto community. DOGE is really just a meme and nothing more. As community-driven as Shiba Inu is there definitely seem to be some seriously prolific people behind the project”.

According to Newsroom post, the probability of Shiba hitting $1 is very low, and it might not happen before 2025. While in the short term Shiba might hit $0.000085 at the end of 2021. Whilst in January 2022 the coin may hype towards $0.0003, as these are predictions about the meme coin, nothing is confirmed neither guaranteed.

Moreover, cryptocurrencies are very difficult to predict, no one can assure what will happen next. That’s the reason they become riskier, while most of the investors still don’t trust the new meme coins, neither they are investing.

Additionally, Shiba Inu Coin is also not listed on Robinhood yet, while it has received plenty of signatures on a single petition. So what do you think will Shiba gain the highest market value?

