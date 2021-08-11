Denver, CO

Ranking the Denver Broncos Top 5 Offseason Moves

It has been one crazy offseason for the Denver Broncos in 2021. It all started with John Elway stepping down from his role as the general manager of the team. Then bringing in George Paton from the Minnesota Vikings to build out the roster.

Paton's main task was to get the roster to a place where the playoffs weren't a ridiculous expectation, but a realistic one. Elway wanted some fresh eyes on the organization.

We recently ranked the Raiders and Chargers top 5 offseason moves, now let's rank the Broncos':

1. Re-signing Justin Simmons

This was easily the best move by the Broncos this offseason. Justin Simmons is one of the best safeties in the NFL. He also hasn't missed a single snap since 2017. He is reliable. It was a necessary move for the success of the Broncos and also sent a good message: that when you play well and are reliable... you get taken care of by the organization.

2. Trading for Teddy Bridgewater

Some people prefer Drew Lock to Teddy Bridgewater. I am not one of those people. I think the Broncos needed to add someone with experience. Can Drew Lock develop into a decent QB? Maybe. Sure. Why not... But does he look good at all? No. He did not play up to expectations last season. And I think with someone more experienced the Broncos would have won at least 9 or 10 games last season.

Adding Teddy was a smart move and the Panthers absorb a solid amount of cap. Bridgewater is only costing the Broncos $4.4 million against the 2021 salary cap. And he only required a 6th-round pick to bring to Denver. Bridgewater will have plenty of players to throw the ball to, especially with Jerry Jeudy up and coming and Courtland Sutton returning from injury, as well as Tim Patrick and Noah Fant.

I think Bridgewater will win the starting job.

3. Overloading at the cornerback position

The team brought in Ronald Darby, who played well with the Washington Football Team (known for their solid defense last season). They also brought in Kyle Fuller. Now, Kyle Fuller + Ronald Darby + Bryce Callahan sounds like a pretty good secondary to me. Then, you top it off with the addition of Patrick Surtain through the draft and the safeties of Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson... the Broncos may very well have one of the best secondaries in the league in 2021.

4. Drafting Javonte Williams

Phillip Lindsay's contract was up and he was coming off a disappointing season, so the Broncos let him go, as expected, and drafted Javonte Williams. Many will argue that Javonte Williams is actually the best running back of the draft class. Williams will likely split the load with veteran Melvin Gordon. But he will most likely be a feature back in the NFL sooner rather than later. I think this move will help set up the Broncos' offense for the future.

5. Adding two veteran right tackles.

After the injury issues with Ja'Wuan James, the Broncos decided to double up on veteran tackles. So, they signed former Chicago Bears starting right tackle Bobby Massie and also former New York Giants starter Cameron Fleming. These deals were very inexpensive and only one-year deals, but having veteran depth on the roster is smart. They are also in the process of developing Calvin Anderson, but while they do that they have two other right tackle options with experience on the roster.

