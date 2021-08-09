Predicting a 53-man roster for the Baltimore Ravens

John Eisenberg posted an article in May of this year about the Ravens 2021 roster not being hard to predict. And I have to agree with him.

I think there are a few spots that may be hard to predict, but overall we can all tell most of the players that will be on the roster. I also agree with Eisenberg that the Ravens' ability to draft and retain players is a big part of why the Ravens roster is so easy to predict. Since 2018, the Ravens have drafted 38 players. And according to Eisenberg around 30 of them remain in Baltimore.

I did recently do a post on the Ravens depth chart for 2021, but since then I have changed my mind a little bit of some of the players that will make the roster.

This is what I have for the 53-man Ravens roster for 2021:

Ravens roster on offense:

QBs - Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

RBs - J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

FB - Pat Ricard, Ben Mason (he can play TE and special teams as well)

TE - Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver

WRs - Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

Offensive Tackles - Ronnie Stanley, Alejandro Villanueva, Tyre Phillips, Ja'Wuan James (PUP list so doesn't cut against roster unless activated).

Offensive Guards - Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Ben Powers, Michael Schofield

Centers - Bradley Bozeman, Patrick Mekari

It was hard not to include more offensive linesmen, but I think they can hold one less offensive linesmen than they may normally do because many of these players like Bozeman or Mekari can play multiple positions and they can activate Ja'Wuan James once he is healthy if needed. Also, they can have guys on the practice squad.

I also think Miles Boykin will be traded at some point because the Ravens aren't going to cut any of the players they drafted at WR and Duvernay + Proche just have a higher upside and can be used on special teams. I think the Ravens will also keep Mason on the roster for FB/TE depth and to be used for special teams.

Ravens roster on defense:

Defensive Linemen - Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis

Outside Linebackers - Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson, Daelin Hayes

Inside Linebackers - Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board

Cornerbacks - Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Shaun Wade

Safeties - DeShon Elliott, Chuck Clark, Anthony Levine, Brandon Stephens

This was hard because there are some defensive linesmen and defensive backs I could see the Ravens keeping. However, many of the outside linebackers listed can also play DL if needed and Pat Ricard has DL experience as well. Also, the Ravens can keep DBs on the practice squad. Shaun Wade and Brandon Stephens are two DBs with a lot of upside that I see the Ravens keeping on the active roster.

K - Justin Tucker

P - Sam Koch

LS - Nick Moore

I have to admit. It was easy for most of the players, but towards the end there it became pretty difficult. There are some other players, such as Deon Cain or Iman Marshall that I'd like to put on here, but this is what I think the roster will look like. Of course, there will be plenty of players on the practice squad too.

