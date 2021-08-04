Predicting NFC Division Rankings in 2021

We predicted the AFC Division Rankings in 2021. Now, let's predict the NFC Division Rankings in 2021.

NFC North:

Green Bay Packers 14-3

Minnesota Vikings 7-10

Chicago Bears 4-13

Detriot Lions 2-15

This will most likely be Aaron Rodgers last season with Green Bay. With that being said, I think he is going to go off and that Green Bay will be the top team in the NFC. I also got Rodgers and Davante Adams breaking the single-season touchdown records of their respective positions with the extra game this season.

As far as the rest of this division, I think the Vikings will have some good games, but ultimately fall short of the playoffs. However, I think the Lions and Bears will be two of the worst teams in the NFL. At least until Justin Fields becomes the starter and gets some experience. If Andy Dalton is starting, I don't expect the Bears to win many games.

NFC South:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-6

New Orleans Saints 10-7

Carolina Panthers 7-10

Atlanta Falcons 4-13

I am not sold on the Buccaneers repeating. I think they will win their division, but not by much. I expect the Saints to put up a fight, especially if Winston is the quarterback. I hope they don't start Taysom Hill because I don't think he is the answer. I think Winston having some time behind Drew Brees will actually make him much better about turnovers. I don't think he will be perfect, but the dude still has a cannon and we know he can throw the ball.

I think Darnold will do okay in Carolina, but I still don't think all of the pieces are together yet. I think Matt Ryan's days are coming to an end in the NFL here soon. I don't think he is going to be able to lead the Falcons anywhere, to be honest.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

NFC East:

Dallas Cowboys 12-5

New York Giants 9-8

Washington Football Team 8-9

Philadelphia Eagles 5-12

With players like Dak Prescott and Saquan Barkley returning, I expect this division to be a little bit better, but I still only think one team makes the playoffs. In this case, I think it will be the Dallas Cowboys. Even though, they probably still won't have the best defense in the world... I think their offense will be top 5 with Prescott on the field. I expect the Cowboys to win this division and make the playoffs.

NFC West:

Los Angeles Rams 13-4

Arizona Cardinals 12-5

Seattle Seahawks 10-7

San Francisco 49ers 9-8

This may very well be the best division in football this year. Even with the loss of Cam Akers, I see the Rams taking this division. I also think the Cardinals and Seahawks will make the playoffs. I believe the 49ers will be close, but I think the fact that they can't have starting capable QBs is going to affect them. Just pick a guy and stick with it. I don't think Trey Lance is going to immediately be ready to lead a team to the playoffs and I think Jimmy G feels like they have lost faith in him. So I just don't see this team going very far.

Playoff Team Predictions:

#1. Green Bay Packers: 14-3

#2. Los Angeles Rams: 14-3

#3. Dallas Cowboys: 12-5

#4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11-6

#5. Arizona Cardinals: 12-5

#6. Seattle Seahawks: 10-7

#7. New Orleans Saints: 10-7

Wild Card Round:

#2. Los Angeles Rams vs #7. New Orleans Saints - 31-20 Rams win

#3. Dallas Cowboys vs #6. Seattle Seahawks - 35-34 Cowboys win

#4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs #5. Arizona Cardinals - 28-17 Buccaneers win

Divisional Round:

#1. Green Bay Packers vs #4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 38-28 Packers win

#2. Los Angeles Rams vs #3. Dallas Cowboys - 28-17 Rams win

Championship Round:

#1. Green Bay Packers vs #2. Los Angeles Rams - 31-26 Rams win

Best QB in NFC: Aaron Rodgers 56 touchdowns 5,000 passing yards

Best HB in NFC: Dalvin Cook 1,450 rushing yards 13 rushing touchdowns

Best WR in NFC: Davante Adams 1,650 receiving yards 24 touchdowns.

Best TE in NFC: Kyle Pitts 1,100 receiving yards 13 touchdowns

Best Pass-Rusher in NFC: Aaron Donald 18 sacks

Best DB in NFC: Jalen Ramsey 5 interceptions 3 touchdowns

Best coach in NFC: Matt LaFleur

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. You can also find it here.