NFL players most likely to win MVP in 2021 season

#1. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson received only the second unanimous MVP award in 2019. That is pretty significant because the NFL has been around for a long time. We have only scratched the surface, though, on Lamar's abilities as a passer specifically.

Even though he lead the league in passing touchdowns when he won MVP, he also broke the QB rushing record. Then, the following year he became the first QB in NFL history to produce two 1,000 yard rushing seasons in a row.

Now, the Ravens added Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, and Tylan Wallace to help Lamar Jackson have reliable targets to throw to. Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams and WR Coach Tee Martin were also added by the Ravens to help the passing game.

If Lamar is to win the MVP again, he will most likely do it by taking that next step in the passing game.

With the addition of Rashod Bateman (who looks like he has the potential to be the first Pro Bowl WR drafted by the Ravens), Lamar should have no problem putting up over 3,500 yards passing and 40+ touchdowns (as well as around 1,000 yards rushing).

#2. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes makes the list because he is a freak of nature at QB. In his short career, he has already been to two Super Bowls (won one of them). He received an MVP once already for throwing 50 touchdowns.

I am not entirely sure how an additional game being added to the NFL season will affect the MVP race, but I think that it is safe to say Mahomes will be in the running year in and year out for most of his career, especially when he is throwing to guys like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

#3. Josh Allen

Josh Allen really took a big step in 2020. He went from an average to QB to what appears to be a great one. Allen has the ability to scramble, but he can also throw and really worked on his passing the last offense.

Though, I will say that the addition of Stefon Diggs right when Allen started doing better makes me a little skeptical. Is it Allen improving that much that quickly, or is it Diggs? Or is it a combination of the two.

It's probably a combination of the two and that is what leads me to believe Allen could potentially win an MVP in the upcoming season.

#4. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has always been able to put up some pretty good passing numbers, especially yards. Though, he was always on a pretty trashy Detriot Lions team. And it's important to remember, much of his career he was throwing to pretty solid receivers.

However, he won't have a shortage of those in Los Angeles after being traded. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are solid receivers. And being on a team with a great defense and solid offensive line should help Stafford.

We will see how Stafford reacts to this, but I believe that being on a winning team could put Stafford in a place to win an NFL MVP.

#5. Justin Herbert

I know it may seem surprising to see Justin Herbert here over guys like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, etc, but think about it... Herbert broke the rookie passing touchdown record last season. He is very capable and has some solid players to throw to like Keenan Allen.

It wouldn't surprise me to see Herbert follow up last season with 40+ touchdowns. The Chargers could be that Cinderella team this year if Herbert is able to follow up on his great rookie performance.

