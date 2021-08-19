Tucson, AZ

Popular Breakfast Joint Opening Second Location

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I66be_0bWP7zLe00
Get ready for more breakfast foodPortuguese Gravity/Unsplash

Sometimes there’s nothing that hits the spot better than breakfast food. No matter the time of day, there’s just something about bacon and eggs, french toast, hash browns, or pancakes. And yet there aren’t all that many full-time breakfast joints when compared to other restaurants. Some restaurants may only serve breakfast for a few hours a day, while most others don’t have any kind of breakfast menu at all. For early morning food lovers, things are about to get a little easier, as a popular breakfast joint in Tucson is opening up a second location. 

Snooze an A.M. Eatery is set to open a second location right where Northwest Tucson meets Oro Valley. As has been the trend with other popular Tucson restaurants, Snooze is making the move north to this growing suburb. 

The restaurant first made a big splash when it opened just over a year ago on Grant Road (at the intersection with Tucson Blvd). The location has a large footprint, with nearly 4,000 square feet of space, including a large patio. And now, the new restaurant will look to continue its popularity by opening up inside the Two Oracle Center, which is at the crossroads of Ina and Oracle.

If you haven’t been to Snooze yet, you’ll discover it isn’t a standard breakfast restaurant with an updated decor. There’s a wide girth between itself and other traditional, all-day breakfast restaurants like Denny’s. Take, for example, the Signature Pancake Flight. Unlike a pancake stack, which might consist of all plain pancakes and maybe your choice of syrup, the Signature Pancake Flight at Snooze is made up of three different pancakes, including a blueberry danish pancake, a pineapple upside-down cake, and a sweet potato pancake.

Other favorites at the restaurant include the Snooze breakfast burrito, the barbacoa chile Verde Benedict, plus drinks like a Choice mimosa, and a horse & sidecar bloody marry. The breakfast restaurant aims to please, and there are all kinds of food options available. You’ll find plenty of eggs, omelets, and other traditional breakfast menu items, plus a number of benedicts, sandwiches, burritos, tostadas, and tacos. There is even a seasonal menu (the summer menu, for example, includes a strawberry shortcake pancake, a cucumber mint spritzer, and an Irish cream latte). 

The new Snooze an A.M. Eatery will open sometime early in 2022 as the lease for the new property was just signed. An exact date will be forthcoming. There is also no word yet as to what the hours of operation will be. However, chances are it will be similar to what the current 3500 East Grant Road location has, which is 6: 30 AM until 2:30 PM every day of the week. 

The current location is constantly busy, and while it did open right around the time of the pandemic, it has been one of the more popular joints here in town over the last year, with long lines and extended wait periods. The second location should help ease the congestion, although it will likely be just as busy with breakfast fans. You can order online from the current Snooze Tucson location right through the local website, so if you don’t want to wait, you will be able to place your order and grab your food. 

Just know that if you do live on the Northwest side of town, or if you call Oro Valley home, you will soon have a new breakfast restaurant to try out. It will be one of many new restaurants opening around Oro Valley in the coming months. 

And if you are hungry for breakfast, as the Snooze tagline says, "What are you waiting for? Breakfast this good doesn't happen all day."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27353b65b14cd795dfe76adf4d754c05.blob

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
2675 followers
Loading

More from Greyson F

Tucson, AZ

Tucson Oktoberfest Kicking Off on Mt. Lemmon

As the calendar flips to September, beer lovers around the world know that means one thing: Oktoberfest. While the annual celebration in Munich, Germany has been canceled for the second year in a row, smaller festivals and activities are taking place in pockets just about everywhere else, including here on Tucson’s Mt. Lemmon.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Popular Tucson Restaurant Finally Opening Back Up

There's a new menu at MaynardsTravis Yewell/Unsplash. Restaurants around Tucson have opened back up sporadically (if at all). This includes a number of restaurants downtown, where foot traffic is starting to increase with the return of the University of Arizona school year. One mainstay you may have noticed hasn’t opened back up is Maynards, the large space across from Club Tucson’s outdoor patio. That is, until now.Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Football Cancelled For Local High School

No high school football this year.Muyuan Ma/Unsplash. High school football, for many, is a right of passage. It is part of growing up. Even for those that don’t play the sport, the ability to socialize at the varsity game of the week is an activity that builds school spirit and is an excellent way for kids to get out of the house and spend time with friends, all while there are plenty of adults in the stands as well. For those without athletes participating on the team, it also helps with building community. It’s a time when families can get out and take in a local sporting event, all while knowing tickets will be inexpensive (with money going back to the school), and concessions hot and ready. However, for one local school in greater Tucson, this will not be the case this year.Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Proof of Vaccine Now Required at Tucson Venues

You'll need a vaccine to take in live events.William White/Unsplash. If you are like many, you’ve been waiting for the return of live events for some time. The pandemic put a hold on most live entertainment throughout not just Tucson, but the country as well. Live music slowly crawled back earlier in the year, as certain restaurants with ample outdoor space began hosting musicians along with limited seating. Now, almost all major venues around town have opened their doors. However, these might not be open for everyone in the coming weeks.Read full story
74 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Music Festival Returns to Tucson

Music festivals are returning.Nicholas Green/Unsplash. While normal may not ever return to exactly what it had been pre-pandemic, events and activities many loved that stopped for the 15-month lockdown are now starting to return. This includes music festivals. Tucson is home to a number of smaller music festivals, typically spread throughout the year (outside of the summer months, where it simply isn’t safe enough to host an outdoor summer festival for people not accustomed to the Southern Arizona heat). This November, one of the larger events is returning to Tucson for a two-day stay.Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Old Tucson Crumbles, Quietly Sold

Old Tucson plays an important role not only in celebrating the Old West and the place the city of Tucson played in it, but it’s also the destination of so many school trips and fun activities. It’s the extension and built-in history few other towns have. However, in recent years, parts of Old Tucson, most of which are on the outskirts, have fallen in disrepair. This includes the Mescal Movie Set.Read full story
14 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Phoenix Restaurant Coming to Tucson

Grab yourself some BBQ.Katerina Jerabkova/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s just nothing like the taste of BBQ. Whether you’re a dry-rub fan or you love to experiment with different sauces, there’s a BBQ out there for everyone. Problem is, sometimes you have to drive great lengths in order to grab your favorites. Thankfully, all of that is about to get a little easier for you, as a popular Phoenix metro BBQ restaurant is making the move south to Tucson.Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Top Sandwich Shops in Tucson Announced

Grab yourself a satisfying sandwich.Amirali Mirhashermian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing that hits the spot better than a well-made sandwich. From the selection of bread to the perfect cuts of meat and the combination of toppings and homemade sauces, a sandwich, while simple, can satisfy in ways other foods can. Here in Tucson, there are all kinds of sandwich shop options available. You probably have your own favorites. Maybe you’ve been visiting them for years, or perhaps a new shop continues to draw you in. The restaurant rating website Kev’s Best recently polled its local Tucson food critics in order to compile what it believes are the five best sandwich shops in Tucson. These are shops that specifically focus on sandwiches (and don’t just have a selection on the menu). So, the next time you’re hungry, consider one of these top-ranking sandwich shops here in the Old Pueblo.Read full story
14 comments
Tucson, AZ

Kid Friendly Book Festival Coming to Tucson

Take part in the fun children's book festival.CDC/Unsplash. Do you struggle to find books for your young child to read? Or maybe it’s the complete opposite. Your child burns through books and now you’re not sure what stories there are to share with them. At their age, their brain is a sponge and you want to help them absorb as much as possible. Well, to help out, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the Love of Literacy Festival: A Children’s Book Festival.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Oro Valley Restaurant Opening New Location in Tucson

The recent restaurant industry trend here in Tucson has been for successful restaurants to open up secondary locations in Oro Valley. With the booming population move to the suburb, all of it makes sense. However, this might be one of the first times where an established restaurant founded in Oro Valley is making its way into Tucson.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Learn How to Eat Weeds in Tucson

Learn how to eat weeds from the Tucson desert.Frankie Lopez/Unsplash. Weeds. Those pesky little things seem to sprout out of nowhere. They can ruin a perfectly good lawn, all while pulling water and essential moisture from other plants you want to keep alive. While weeding isn’t as much of an issue here in Tucson as it might be somewhere else in the United States, it can still be a prickly issue for anyone doing what they can to maintain any kind of lawn or vegetation. But what if these weeds aren’t all evil? What if you could turn the problem into an edible solution? With an upcoming class here in town, you can learn how to do just that.Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Race Returning to Tucson

Take part in the Meet Me Downtown 5KEthan Hoover/Unsplash. Downtown Tucson is one of those areas of town that’s perfect for all ages. There’s something for everyone, with the vast number of restaurants, shops, attractions, not to mention some perfect spots to take the pups or your kids just a short walk away. It’s by far the most walkable area of town, and just a trolly ride from the university, which provides even more opportunities to get out and enjoy the sunshine. And to help usher in walking around downtown, the city of Tucson is bringing back one of the most popular downtown events.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Fresh, Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

Stay happy and healthy with pokeJonathan Borba/Unsplash. If you’ve been following restaurant industry news here in Tucson of late this is a trend you’ve probably already seen. Popular Tucson restaurant decides to expand its footprint, open a new location in Oro Valley. Well, hopefully, you’re not tired of reading this just yet, as another popular restaurant just announced it would open a satellite location up in Oro Valley, the rapidly expanding suburb on the northwest side of the city.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Major Restaurant Festival Coming to Tucson

Grab dinner at a local Tucson restaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. The city of Tucson loves playing up its UNESCO City of Gastronomy recognition, and with good reason. It is, after all, one of just two current cities in the United States to receive such recognition. To help bring local awareness to restaurants that focus on delivering food crafted almost entirely from regionally grown foods, the city created a “Tucson City of Gastronomy” certification. As of this writing, there have been a total of 23 restaurants in Tucson and the surrounding Southern Arizona region that have received this certification. And now, for the third year, the city is planning to showcase the food during Sonoran Restaurant Week.Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Rap and Hip Hop Legend Performing in Tucson

Tucson is home to a number of fantastic music venues. The historic sites downtown are perfect for holding concerts dedicated not only to up-and-coming musicians but performers that have been around, have a solid following, and enjoy playing in small to medium-sized venues. However, there are times where more seating is necessary. When that is the case performers turn to Casino Del Sol and its outdoor AVA Amphitheater. Live performances are now back at the casino, and one of the biggest names in the history of rap and hip hop is making his way to the Old Pueblo to perform: Ice Cube.Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular TV Show At Tucson Restaurant

Check out Bar Impossible here in TucsonAlexander Popov/Unsplash. It’s always fun when a popular television program makes its way to the Old Pueblo. From time to time we’ve seen shows featuring houses in Tucson, document Old Town, and highlight many of the high-end quality restaurants serving up food here in the city. However, viewers haven’t often been given the opportunity to watch flailing businesses receive a solid kick in the pants, but all of that is about to change.Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Top Japanese Restaurants in Tucson Revealed

What kind of Japanese food do you prefer?Vinicius Benedit/Unsplash. With the recent opening of KEV’s Best into Tucson, the independent review service has gone through the city’s restaurants to compile several recommended restaurants. It considers not only the quality of food but the atmosphere as well as visitor recommendations in creating its rankings. Think of it as a version of Yelp, yet with the reviews of family members and former disgruntled workers removed. The recommendations are still up for debate, but the established rankings do offer a starting point for both visitors and residents of Tucson. In its latest Top Five release, the experts at KEV’s Best have revealed their selections for the best Japanese restaurants here in the Old Pueblo.Read full story
9 comments
Tucson, AZ

Beer + Bike Event is Back in Tucson

There’s something about having an ice-cold beer after a workout that just feels rewarding. Sure, the calories consumed might offset any kind of fitness gain made during the workout, and alcohol in the bloodstream isn’t exactly the best thing in the world for repairing muscle fibers damaged while exercising, but there are days where that simply doesn’t matter. It’s all about enjoying life and, at least you can feel comfortable knowing you’ve burned enough calories for a beer or two to not latch onto any of those stubborn spots you have. Plus, after this last year, we’ve all had, enjoying a beer with friends, both new and old, is an activity that needs to be experienced.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Greek Food, Festival Coming to Tucson

Grab yourself some pita bread and other Greek foods.Kyle Brinker/Unsplash. It’s tough to find a solid gyro or any other kind of Greek food here in Tucson. Of all the culinary styles, authentic Greek may be the least represented, and it didn’t help that one of the few long-standing restaurants closed down earlier in the year. However, if you’ve been craving some home-cooked Greek food of late and haven’t known where to go, you’ll soon be in luck, as the Tucson Greek Festival is coming back to town.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy