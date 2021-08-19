Popular Breakfast Joint Opening Second Location

Get ready for more breakfast food Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash

Sometimes there’s nothing that hits the spot better than breakfast food. No matter the time of day, there’s just something about bacon and eggs, french toast, hash browns, or pancakes. And yet there aren’t all that many full-time breakfast joints when compared to other restaurants. Some restaurants may only serve breakfast for a few hours a day, while most others don’t have any kind of breakfast menu at all. For early morning food lovers, things are about to get a little easier, as a popular breakfast joint in Tucson is opening up a second location.

Snooze an A.M. Eatery is set to open a second location right where Northwest Tucson meets Oro Valley. As has been the trend with other popular Tucson restaurants, Snooze is making the move north to this growing suburb.

The restaurant first made a big splash when it opened just over a year ago on Grant Road (at the intersection with Tucson Blvd). The location has a large footprint, with nearly 4,000 square feet of space, including a large patio. And now, the new restaurant will look to continue its popularity by opening up inside the Two Oracle Center, which is at the crossroads of Ina and Oracle.

If you haven’t been to Snooze yet, you’ll discover it isn’t a standard breakfast restaurant with an updated decor. There’s a wide girth between itself and other traditional, all-day breakfast restaurants like Denny’s. Take, for example, the Signature Pancake Flight. Unlike a pancake stack, which might consist of all plain pancakes and maybe your choice of syrup, the Signature Pancake Flight at Snooze is made up of three different pancakes, including a blueberry danish pancake, a pineapple upside-down cake, and a sweet potato pancake.

Other favorites at the restaurant include the Snooze breakfast burrito, the barbacoa chile Verde Benedict, plus drinks like a Choice mimosa, and a horse & sidecar bloody marry. The breakfast restaurant aims to please, and there are all kinds of food options available. You’ll find plenty of eggs, omelets, and other traditional breakfast menu items, plus a number of benedicts, sandwiches, burritos, tostadas, and tacos. There is even a seasonal menu (the summer menu, for example, includes a strawberry shortcake pancake, a cucumber mint spritzer, and an Irish cream latte).

The new Snooze an A.M. Eatery will open sometime early in 2022 as the lease for the new property was just signed. An exact date will be forthcoming. There is also no word yet as to what the hours of operation will be. However, chances are it will be similar to what the current 3500 East Grant Road location has, which is 6: 30 AM until 2:30 PM every day of the week.

The current location is constantly busy, and while it did open right around the time of the pandemic, it has been one of the more popular joints here in town over the last year, with long lines and extended wait periods. The second location should help ease the congestion, although it will likely be just as busy with breakfast fans. You can order online from the current Snooze Tucson location right through the local website, so if you don’t want to wait, you will be able to place your order and grab your food.

Just know that if you do live on the Northwest side of town, or if you call Oro Valley home, you will soon have a new breakfast restaurant to try out. It will be one of many new restaurants opening around Oro Valley in the coming months.

And if you are hungry for breakfast, as the Snooze tagline says, "What are you waiting for? Breakfast this good doesn't happen all day."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.