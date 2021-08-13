Oro Valley Restaurant Opening New Location in Tucson

Grab a drink. Adam Jaime/Unsplash

The recent restaurant industry trend here in Tucson has been for successful restaurants to open up secondary locations in Oro Valley. With the booming population move to the suburb, all of it makes sense. However, this might be one of the first times where an established restaurant founded in Oro Valley is making its way into Tucson.

Noble Hops has established itself as one of the favorite original restaurants in Oro Valley. However, fans of the establishment were forced to drive a great deal in order to visit the location, and for those wanting to enjoy more than a few drinks, the cost of an Uber or Lyft quickly grew out of hand. So, to make things easier for city of Tucson residents, Noble Hops is opening a new location in Midtown.

Expected to open within the week, the new location will be inside of the DoubleTree by Hilton in the Reid Park neighborhood, which is found at 445 South Alvernon Way. However, just because it’s inside the hotel doesn’t mean it’s going to be confined to a small space or be stripped of some of the identity that has made it popular. The space it is taking over, which was once occupied by Copper Rock Craft Eatery (which shut down last year due to COVID struggles), is more than 3,000 square feet.

If you haven’t been to the original Noble Hops, you’ll find a less-than-traditional bar menu here. While the establishment does serve up craft beer, which has become almost mandatory these days for any new restaurant to survive and thrive, but the food is anything but traditional. Instead of regular pub food like wings, burgers, and basic pizza, you’re going to find upscale, craft food here as well. From the brewer's board, which lets you pair cheese and sausages with your beer, all the way to an ahi steak BLT (and plenty of street tacos), you will find food here that you’re not going to find in other bars, which is one of the ways Noble Hops has set itself apart. There are plenty of other locations around town if you want bar food and craft beer. It’s the craft food here that people often go back for.

Much like the original location in Oro Valley, live music will be a staple. This will help it compete with other hotel and bar setups throughout Tucson. ALoft often has live music off of the bar to greet guests, although live music at this Noble Hops will be inside of the restaurant and not in the hotel’s foyer.

For anyone wishing to stay at the DoubleTree in Reid Park, there will be two restaurants within the hotel. The other is the Cactus Rose, although this is more of a breakfast/lunch spot, so it shouldn’t have much competition with Noble Hops.

In case you’re wondering about the name, noble hops is a kind of hop used traditionally in most European beers. From classics like Vienna lagers and even the celebratory Marzen beers (which are the classic German Oktoberfest beers), noble hops are different from the hops grown and used in newer beers, such as American IPAs (it is the alpha acids in hops that give off the bitter taste).

So it is interesting the pub would be named for a traditional European hop when most of the menu focuses on craft beers from within the United States. However, whatever your preferred kind of beer, when you want something a little different, including with the food, Noble Hops has a wide selection for you to enjoy, both at the original Oro Valley location and now at the new Tucson restaurant.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.