Learn How to Eat Weeds in Tucson

Learn how to eat weeds from the Tucson desert. Frankie Lopez/Unsplash

Weeds. Those pesky little things seem to sprout out of nowhere. They can ruin a perfectly good lawn, all while pulling water and essential moisture from other plants you want to keep alive. While weeding isn’t as much of an issue here in Tucson as it might be somewhere else in the United States, it can still be a prickly issue for anyone doing what they can to maintain any kind of lawn or vegetation. But what if these weeds aren’t all evil? What if you could turn the problem into an edible solution? With an upcoming class here in town, you can learn how to do just that.

“How to Eat Weeds” is an all-new class taking place at the Mission Garden. Mission Garden regularly puts on any number of cooking and gardening classes, showing residents how to harvest and take advantage of the natural plant life surrounding them. With this class, which takes place on Saturday, September 11, and goes from 8 AM until 10 AM, you’ll learn valuable lessons regarding your property and what you might be able to use in fresh and new recipes.

During the class, which costs $35 a person, you’ll learn about common summer weeds here in Tucson, as well as what weeds are likely during the cooler months (which will be sprouting here in town shortly). The instructors will go over not only what each of these plants are, but which are safe to eat and what you can do with them. To show off just how delicious some of these weeds can become, there will be samples available, including Purslane pickles and Mallow chips.

The class will take place both inside and out. With the garden on-site, you’ll be able to walk through the garden and see first hand the different weeds and also what environment the weeds tend to sprout out of (some like full sun, others prefer to stay in the shade).

To make sure everyone is safe and with the latest uptick in COVID cases due specifically to the Delta variant, all indoor activities will require you to wear a mask as well as when walking in the garden, because the garden will require the group to be in close quarters.

The two instructors for this class will be Peggy Sue and Mike Clow. Peggy Sue comes from The Desert Kitchen and is what is referred to as a “wild-food” enthusiast. She helps instruct individuals on what foods are safe to consume in nature, how to find the food, and how to prepare it. Mike Clow comes from Desert Life Range where he is an engineer. He is also a major advocate for prickly pear fruit and for using local tastes and ingredients such as mesquite and ironwood.

If you are interested in the class you can register and pay in advance right through the Mission Garden Organization website. If you are unable to take part in this particular class there are a number of other workshops that will be put on over the next several months. On August 21 there will be the Olive Workshop, on August 26 you’ll learn about soil and how to properly prepare the soil depending on what you want to grow.

There are always new classes being scheduled and other events taking place at the Mission Garden. These are activities for all ages, so if you want to bring your children to help educate them on growing and living a sustainable lifestyle, all are welcome.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.