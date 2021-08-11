Popular Race Returning to Tucson

Take part in the Meet Me Downtown 5K Ethan Hoover/Unsplash

Downtown Tucson is one of those areas of town that’s perfect for all ages. There’s something for everyone, with the vast number of restaurants, shops, attractions, not to mention some perfect spots to take the pups or your kids just a short walk away. It’s by far the most walkable area of town, and just a trolly ride from the university, which provides even more opportunities to get out and enjoy the sunshine. And to help usher in walking around downtown, the city of Tucson is bringing back one of the most popular downtown events.

The TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Run (or Walk) is combined with the Festival of Miles in the heart of Tucson. While both were scrapped last year due to COVID, the hopes are this year will be bigger and better than ever.

If you haven’t taken part in the event before there are a number of activities offered, all of which are designed to help you get outside and take advantage of what Tucson has to offer. This will be the 15th edition of the event, and most years there are around 4,000 people or so that come to the downtown area to take part in the 5K run/walk. There are even many that convert the 5K walk into a kind of bar-crawl event, grabbing drinks along the way.

If you have younger children with you they can take part as well. If they are up for the full 5K then perfect, but if not, there is something called the FitKidz Mile, which is a one-mile-long portion of the event that is designed specifically for younger children.

Of course, all of that moving around is enough to make any stomach rumble. Thankfully, not only will there be plenty of restaurant options available downtown and around 4th Avenue but there will be additional food trucks located where the 5K ends.

The FitKidz portion is designed for children under the age of 12. It will also be capped at 100 children to ensure plenty of space for the participants. If your child is interested in taking part there is a free sign-up available through the TMC Meet Me Downtown Tucson, Arizona website.

The festivities begin on Saturday, August 21 at 10 AM (through 1 PM) where you can register and pick up your race goodies from the Running Shop (found at 3055 North Campbell Avenue). Everyone who registers will receive a free t-shirt upon submitting their registration information.

If you were unable to register and grab your picket the day before you will have another opportunity early on Sunday, starting at 5:45 AM and running through 6:30. The FitKidz packet pickup will run from 7 AM until 8 AM. The Open Mile Race, which is a single-mile race, begins at 6:30 AM. Then, at 7:00 AM there will be the start o the TMC 5K Run/Walk. For children under 12 years of age, the FitKidz Mile begins at 8:15 AM.

At 8:30 (or whenever the FitKidz Mile finishes) there will be an awards ceremony and party at Hotel Congress. Everyone that finishes the 5K or FitKidz Mile will receive a ribbon award. There will be specially crafted medallions for first place male and female finishers in the 40, 50, and 60 age groups. The first place overall male and female winners will win $200, the second-place men and women will receive $100, and the third-place men and women will receive $50. These awards are the same for both the One Mile Champs run and the 5K. Just keep in mind that if you are interested in competing for money, you may not wear headphones during the race (this is a rule established by the USATF and RRCA and are not unique to this particular 5K event).

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.