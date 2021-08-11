Fresh, Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

Stay happy and healthy with poke Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

If you’ve been following restaurant industry news here in Tucson of late this is a trend you’ve probably already seen. Popular Tucson restaurant decides to expand its footprint, open a new location in Oro Valley. Well, hopefully, you’re not tired of reading this just yet, as another popular restaurant just announced it would open a satellite location up in Oro Valley, the rapidly expanding suburb on the northwest side of the city.

Pure Poke and Prep serves up Hawaiian island traditional poke bowls. These are bowls you can order straight from the menu or make yourself using the available ingredients. When crafting your food bowl you can take advantage of a number of Hawaiian ingredients commonly found on the islands, including everything from white onion and sweet soy to cubed ahi, sesame seed, and a number of other protein offerings.

If you haven’t yet been to the original location in town, you can find it at 6501 East Grant. However, if you live up in Oro Valley, or find yourself visiting friends and want to chow down on a familiar, fresh, and delicious restaurant, the new Pure Poke and Prep can be found at 7315 North Oracle Road. This isn’t too far from town as it can be found on the north side of the Ina intersection.

All of the fish is cut fresh daily and then tossed in a number of homemade marinades, in order to give you the freshest, tastiest poke bowl possible. Combined with the varying ingredients and even more sauce, should you desire, and you’ll find this is some of the freshest eating opportunities found anywhere in the city. And, best of all, because the foods are not deep fried you will be able to stay healthy and on track with any kind of dietary requirements you might have for yourself.

There are no plans to change up the menu at the Oro Valley location, which will be opening up later in the year. So if you have favorite recipes and ingredients at the Grant Road location you’ll find all the same great tastes in Oro Valley. Pure Poke and Prep also provides online ordering now, should you find yourself unable to visit one of the locations in person. If you do live in Oro Valley, you’ll be able to receive your order faster thanks to the new location.

Some of the favorite menu items include the poke bowl, the just poke (which is no rice and just flavored fish), Momo Tuna nachos, and a number of sides like squid salad, sesame noodles, cucumber salad, and seaweed salad.

Hours of operation are not yet available for the upcoming Oro Valley location. However, the hours will likely be similar to what you find at the original Tucson site. You can stop by between 11 AM and 8 PM any day of the week to order up some fresh, island-life food. Because after all, while it might not always be possible to travel to Hawaii, you can always let your taste buds do the traveling for you.

If you’re interested in staying on top of when the new Pure Poke and Prep is opening in Oro Valley, make sure to follow the restaurant on Facebook. Here you’ll not only be the first to know when the official opening day is but also receive notifications for available jobs if you’re looking. And, if you’re just interested in looking up some of the beautiful visual images of the bright and vibrant foods offered, you can check out their Instagram page as well.

