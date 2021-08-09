Rap and Hip Hop Legend Performing in Tucson

See Ice Cube in Concert Hanny Naibaho/Unsplash

Tucson is home to a number of fantastic music venues. The historic sites downtown are perfect for holding concerts dedicated not only to up-and-coming musicians but performers that have been around, have a solid following, and enjoy playing in small to medium-sized venues. However, there are times where more seating is necessary. When that is the case performers turn to Casino Del Sol and its outdoor AVA Amphitheater. Live performances are now back at the casino, and one of the biggest names in the history of rap and hip hop is making his way to the Old Pueblo to perform: Ice Cube.

Ice Cube first made it big on the music circuit as part of the N.W.A’s hip hop group (other members of the group include the now-deceased Eazy-E, Arabian Prince, and Dr. Dre, with other members joining later). Their 1988 Album Straight Outta Compton very much changed the world of rap and hip hop, ushering it into a new age. N.W.A. didn’t remain for long, at least in its earliest form, as Ice Cube left the group the following year to go solo.

Ice Cube continued to put himself out there not only musically, but cinematically, as he was a key member of the film Boyz n the Hood. Since that time he’s mostly done more screen work than music work, as he’s appeared in a number of films, including Friday, Three Kings, 21 Jump Street, Barbershop 2, and a number of other films. His last studio albums came out in 2018 with Everythang’s Corrupt in 2018, and before that, I Am the West in 2010 (in total he has put out, on his own or with a group, 18 albums).

For any fan of Ice Cub, this is the perfect opportunity to see him in concert without having to travel out to Phoenix, or even Las Vegas or Los Angeles. The show will be on September 11 and start at 8 PM. Tickets are currently on sale for the show. Lawn seats are available for $35 per ticket (you’re allowed to purchase up to four tickets at a time, although as the lawn is general seating you can make a separate purchase and then sit with your friends). If you are an active military member ticket prices are cut down to $28.

There are not currently any COVID mandates at the venue. However, Casino del Sol does strongly recommend that if you are someone who is considered to be in the “high risk” category to stay home, and if you have not yet been vaccinated to wear a mask.

If you have not been to the amphitheater in the past the venue is separate from the casino (although you can easily park at the casino or even spend the night there if you don’t want to drive back home following the show). There is a beer garden on stage right (which is the left side of the stage if you’re facing the stage from the audience). On stage left, there is the VIP area and a separate lawn seating area. Concessions and restrooms are located near the east lawn beer garden and VIP seating area (these restrooms are not VIP and you can take advantage of them even with lawn tickets).

If you would like to check out Ice Cube when he comes it is recommended to purchase tickets sooner rather than later. Tickets are going fast, and it’s difficult to know when a legend in the rap community such as Ice Cube might be coming back to Tucson.

