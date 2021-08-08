Popular TV Show At Tucson Restaurant

Check out Bar Impossible here in Tucson Alexander Popov/Unsplash

It’s always fun when a popular television program makes its way to the Old Pueblo. From time to time we’ve seen shows featuring houses in Tucson, document Old Town, and highlight many of the high-end quality restaurants serving up food here in the city. However, viewers haven’t often been given the opportunity to watch flailing businesses receive a solid kick in the pants, but all of that is about to change.

Bar Rescue is a spin-off program from Kitchen Rescue, which is all about hosts of the show going into a struggling establishment, pinpointing major problems in not only the restaurant itself, but how it’s run, and then, in a short period, the restaurant is renovated, the menu changed, and ownership practices tweaked. The same is true with Bar Rescue, only it focuses specifically on bars. And in visiting Tucson, it looked to transform The Country Line Bar and Grille.

Jon Taffer is the host of Bar Rescue, which has been on television for a decade. If you’re a fan of the program but haven’t been able to find it of late that’s because CBS has pushed it to its Paramount Network.

Jon Taffer has been around for a while now in the entertainment industry. While he’s most visible on Bar Rescue, he put together the idea for the NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows pro football fans to watch any National Football League game anywhere, regardless of where they live. He’s also managed several bars throughout Hollywood, which is where he cut his chops in the industry. And now he stopped by the County Line Lounge and Grille to offer his services.

The episode will be released Sunday, August 8 at 10 PM, although it will be available for streaming from that point on (you can sign up for a free trial of Paramount Network if you'd like to watch the show without a pay-subscription). If you’re looking for the restaurant, which can be found at 1145 West Prince Road, you won’t find an establishment of the same name. One of the changes Jon Taffer and Bar Rescue made was changing the name to The Billy Bar.

From promos, it doesn’t appear as if the interior of the bar received substantial overhauls, but if you were a regular you will notice several tweaks and changes. You’ll also discover there are now eight new large televisions spread throughout (which makes it easier to watch the premier of Bar Rescue at The Billy Bar). There will be a newer drink and food menu, and it will be home to the Tucson Dart League on Saturday nights.

And if you’re gearing up for college football season you’ll likely enjoy the brand new early-morning happy hour. This will run from 10 AM until noon on both Saturday and Sunday, which lets you order specials just when football is kicking off for the day.

Some of the food items you can now order from the updated establishment include mozzarella sticks, fried zucchini, an assortment of chicken wings, plus onion rings and fries. If you want a burger there is a build-your-own burger, chicken tenders, and butterfly shrimp. You can even order yourself a hot dog. Other menu items will include churro chips, jalapeno poppers, the bandito burger, Sonoran tatchos (which includes tater tots in an almost south-of-the-border meets poutine offering), plus several other items.

So if you’re interested in checking out The Billy Bar and Grill, stop by the restaurant Monday through Friday, 12 PM until 10 PM, and for now, Saturday through Sunday hours are 12 PM until 12 AM, although those weekend hours will change during football season.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.