Greek Food, Festival Coming to Tucson

It’s tough to find a solid gyro or any other kind of Greek food here in Tucson. Of all the culinary styles, authentic Greek may be the least represented, and it didn’t help that one of the few long-standing restaurants closed down earlier in the year. However, if you’ve been craving some home-cooked Greek food of late and haven’t known where to go, you’ll soon be in luck, as the Tucson Greek Festival is coming back to town.

The Tucson Greek Festival is set to kick off on September 24 from 4 to 8 PM and then on September 25 from 11 until 8 PM. While the event didn’t take place last year due to the pandemic, this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever. It will be held at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church out at 1145 East Fort Lowell Road.

If you’ve never been to one of the festivals in the past you’re going to be in for a real treat. First of all, you’ll be able to indulge in some of the finest, authentic Greek food anywhere in the region. And while you might be saddened at the difficulty of finding Greek food once the festival closes down, you can make some of the food at home thanks to the cooking lessons on display throughout the festival. There will also be music, arts and crafts, and dancing.

To make sure you have all the food you might want (and to help the organizers stay on top of the amount of food they need to make) you can order your food ahead of time. This way, even if you’re not able to stay for the event, you can still stop by, grab your food, and go. The current menu items include a chicken dinner (which is chicken, rice, and pita bread), gyro, spanakopita, a veggie plate (with dolmades, hummus, feta, olives, pita bread, and tzatziki), plus salad, baklava, and a dessert sampler. You can also opt for a combo, which is a chicken dinner combo that comes with salad and baklava, or a gyro dinner, which comes with salad and baklava.

Here is a link directly to the food ordering page and menu for the Tucson Greek Festival.

There will be other food goodies you’ll only be able to nab when inside and taking part in the festival. This includes special Greek pastries, meats at the Greek deli, plus flaming cheese, and several Greek coffees and wines.

You can order everything online here (and to help, there are photos of all the food). If you do decide to just stop by and pick up your food you don’t need to pay an entrance fee. All food orders must be placed online by September 10, so while it does take a little thinking ahead and planning, it’s a great way to support the local Greek culture and organizations in town. There isn’t any word yet as to what the ticket price might run, so you’ll want to stay tuned and check out the Tucson Greek Festival Facebook page for any and all updates.

This is one of the longer running festivals here in town, as this will be the 45th annual Greek Festival. The organizers are hoping you’ll be able to make it out to Fort Lowell and celebrate with them. But, if not, at least you’ll have the opportunity to order yourself some delicious, authentic Greek food. And hopefully, in the near future, new authentic Greek restaurants can open up here in town.

