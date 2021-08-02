Best BBQ Restaurants in Tucson Announced

Grab yourself some delicious BBQ Jacob Stone/Unsplash

Top restaurant lists are more than a little subjective. Creating one for cities like Tucson, which is one of just two UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the United States may be trickier than most. However, that doesn’t stop KEV’s Best, a restaurant rating website, from releasing top five restaurant lists for the city. Tucson is one of the latest entries into the rating organization’s city lineup, as it has spent most of its efforts analyzing the restaurant scene of larger cities (including Phoenix). Yet, the website, which uses locally sourced reviewers, has decided to compile its judges in order to craft a list of the five best BBQ restaurants in Tucson. So, according to KEV’s Best, these are the top spots to grab yourself some BBQ in the Old Pueblo.

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 East Broadway Blvd.

For one reason or another, BBQ joints as well as bakeries seem to always have a play on words in the title. Holy Smokin Butts is no exception. The smoked brisket is one of the top sellers here, and there’s plenty of room for family outings. With a large menu and the kind of sides you’d expect from a solid BBQ joint, Holy Smokin Butts has established itself as one of the better BBQ restaurants here in town.

Ken’s Hardwood Barbeque

5250 East 22nd St.

One thing that set’s Ken’s Hardwood Barbeque apart from the competition (outside of spelling out the word barbeque) is they also serve up fried catfish and even childhood favorites like sloppy joes. This is an award-winning location here in town, as the Arizona Daily Star listed it as the Reader’s Choice award winner for best barbeque here in town for both 2019 and 2020. If you are a first responder, veteran, or active duty military member you’ll nab 10% off every Thursday. And, in case you’re not able to make it out to the East 22nd Street location, Ken does have a food truck he’ll take out to special events throughout the city.

Brother John’s Beer Bourbon & BBQ

1801 N. Stone Ave.

Few things go together like beer, bourbon, and BBQ. While visiting you can try one of the many craft beers on tap, all while enjoying some finger-licking good food. With several house sauce options, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. When you have almost a half-dozen squeeze bottles of varying sauce at your table, you owe it to yourself to give them all a try. From brisket tacos to a kind of brisket nachos that will satisfy your entire table, this is a great spot for beer, bourbon, BBQ, as well as live events, thanks to the large stage on hand.

BrushFire BBQ

2745 North Campbell Ave.

BrushFire is all about charcoal. When you sink your teeth into the meats prepared here taste the open-flame charcoal smoked flavor. It’s the kind of flavor many attempt to produce at home but often struggle to do. For the cooks at BrushFire BBQ, it’s all about low and slow for BBQ meat perfection.

Kiss of Smoke BBQ

663 South Plumer Ave.

When you want large helpings of meat, this is the place to go. Literally, everything here is served with meat, including the veggies (the bacon-wrapped asparagus, for example). Even the dinner salad served with your choice of meat has more meat than salad, which is probably music to a lot of folks’ ears. From its homemade cornbread to brisket chili and a collection of sliders (oh, and bacon-wrapped Oreos), it’s all meat all the time at Kiss of Smoke.

Do you agree with KEV's Best list of best BBQ spots? Or are there others you believe are as good, if not better? Let the debate begin.

