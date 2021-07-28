Play Golf, Sip Coffee, Checkout Classic Cars

Take in the classic cars at the car show. Meritt Thomas/Unsplash

While you might not be able to attend a live recording of “Comedians in Cars Drinking Coffee”, that doesn’t mean you can’t crack a few jokes while checking out a fine selection of cars, all while sipping a fresh cup of joe. Here in Tucson the Crown Cars and Coffee event was once a fan favorite, but when the COVID pandemic hit the event went away, waiting for a time to shake the dust and cobwebs from its fuel injection engine. Well, the time has come for the Cars and Coffee event to return to Tucson, so if you love one or the other (or, preferably, both), make sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, August 7.

The event, which will be held at TopGolf here in town, is back and better than ever. It also has a fresh new name: “Cars and Coffee and Clubs” (because why not add in some fun at the driving range after sipping some coffee and checking out the cars?).

Located at 4050 West Costco PI. Here in Tucson, the event is free and will start bright and early at 7 AM. There will be plenty of coffee on hand, which you can help yourself to for free, or you’re more than welcome to arrive with your own brew.

There’s more to this event than just free coffee and cars though. If you go to the event you can also take part in free golf between 8 AM and 10 AM. Just make sure you check in with the staff upon arriving at the event. This way you can get registered and checked in.

Perhaps you have a vehicle you’d like to show off during the car show? Perhaps you have an old classic muscle car that’s your pride and joy, maybe you’ve been renovating a VW Bus and can’t wait to get some input from fans of the vehicle style. Or you could have a hotrod you’ve been customizing for years and it’s finally time to break free of the garage and show it off. Whatever you have, whether it is a truck, car, motorcycle, SXS, or really anything else that drives, you are welcome to stop by, park, and show it off. These car shows are great for making new friends here in Tucson with other car lovers. You might even connect with someone who has access to parts you’ve been searching for, or they have ideas for how to go about tweaking and upgrading your vehicle. You might find all of this, or you might just want to sit back, sip your coffee, and bask in the glow of your displayed vehicle.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it at the Cars and Coffee and Clubs.

There will also be plenty of food and drinks available during the event, which is set to start at 7 AM and run until 9 AM (so even if you look over the cars for the entire two hours you can still take part in the free golf up through 10 AM). Whether you want an early morning bloody marry to wash down that coffee, or you’re looking for some finger food before the rest of the day starts, the early morning car show will help ensure you beat the heat.

No registration is needed (outside of setting up your golf time upon arrival). So if you’ve been itching to take in a car show, now is the perfect opportunity to do exactly that before the school year starts.

