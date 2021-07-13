Cat Video Fest Returns to Tucson

Support pets by visiting the Cat Film Fest Tran Mau Tri Tam/Unsplash

The Loft Cinema is one of those destinations in Tucson that simply can’t be replicated anywhere else. When you want to check out an indie film, watch a special 70 mm print of your favorite classic, or take part in one of the other hosted events, The Loft has a way of bringing cinema fans of all kinds together. It’s also one location that was specifically hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Live venues had to deal with certain shutdown issues most other businesses did not have to go through. Outside of needing to completely shut down without the ability to make any revenue, live venues such as The Loft had to continue paying their liquor license. A sizeable expense, failure to pay the liquor license would forfeit it, and getting the license back isn’t exactly easy to do. So, The Loft Cinema, as well as other live event locations, had to continue paying these bills without any option to bring money in (whereas restaurants at least could offer carry-out or delivery).

So now that live events are taking place once again The Loft has packed its calendar to the gills in hopes of giving film lovers not only the ability to take in more films on the silver screen but to help begin making up for some of the lost revenue. That includes a true fan favorite of cinema-goers: the Cat Video Fest

For anyone who loves cats, pets, or just wants to help support several good causes, the Cat Video Fest is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

The festival is made up of around 100 different cat videos, each of which is around a minute or so in length. The videos move pretty quickly, so it’s not an all-day event (run time is right around 75 minutes), but it’s still fun, as most of the videos will give you a belly laugh as well as warm your heart.

The festival will kick off on Friday, July 23, and run until Wednesday, July 28 (it will not be showing on Monday). And it won’t be pushed off onto one of the smaller screens at the theater. All of the showers will be put up on the main screen.

Tickets are $10 for the event and a portion of the ticket (the exact amount is not provided) will go to Tucson’s Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter as well as the HOPE Animal Shelter. If you are a Loft member, or if you have children 12 and under, the ticket price drops to $8. This way you can have a bit of fun seeing the cats at the theater while giving back to both the cinema itself as well as the local animal shelters.

If you would like to further support the animal shelters you can stop by either of the locations to donate, or you can adopt one of the pets, which helps clear valuable space within the shelters while also giving the shelter some money through the adoption fee.

On the other hand, if you would like to help support the Loft Cinema, you can always check out movies as the ticket fee will go back into the cinema (as well as help pay for future rentals of special prints). You can also make a tax-deductible donation, become a sponsor of the cinema, or become a member. As a member you will receive two free member passes annually (at the individual level) or four free member passes (for a couple’s level). You’ll receive free organic member popcorn whenever you stop by, discounted ticket prices to special events, $6.00 ticket prices for scheduled movies, not to mention you’ll receive free enrollment in what is known as the Art House Visiting Members Program, which grants you special perks at more than 40 venues around the country.

