Tucson, AZ

Get Paid to Skip Work, Drink Micheladas

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dRYR_0aue1xPI00
Grab yourself a michelada this Monday.The BlackRabbit/Unsplash

When it comes to beer cocktails, few can compete with the classic Mexican michelada. The drink has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with most major brewers now having at least one michelada-based can on the market. While most lovers of the beer cocktail know the best way to enjoy it is to have it freshly made, some of the can variations do a fine job when in a pinch. One of the latest breweries to step into the can-offered Michelada ring is Estrella Jalisco. While the brewery has been around for over 100 years, it didn’t push into the U.S. market until recently (it is now a major advertising partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers). It is also doing what it can to make a dent in Tucson. Just how is it doing that? By partnering with BOCO Tacos y Tequila and local chef Maria Mazon for what they are dubbing “Michelada Mondays.” 

What exactly is this Michelada Mondays all about? It’s a combination of the beer cocktail and BOCO Tacos y Tequila delivered right to you. A total of five Tucson locals will be selected every Monday to take the day off work (don’t worry, Estrella Jalisco will pay you to take the day off). They will then deliver food prepared by BOCO Tacos y Tequila directly to you. Everything will be michelada-inspired, and while the exact menu has not been released, it’s going to have Maria Mazon’s taco flare and the taste of michelada throughout. In addition to the food and drink, you’ll be given access to an online cooking class presented by Maria, so you can learn some of her secret recipes to make at home. 

If all of that sounds pretty good, you can easily register yourself for the event, which takes place every single Monday here in town. All you need to do is follow Estrella Jalisco on any of their social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook), then comment on any of their posts using the hashtags “#MicheladaMondays” and “#Giveaway”. 

Estrella Jalisco will then pick the five winners at random. 

While other beer cocktails have been around longer than the michelada (the shandy and radler beer cocktails have been around for far longer), this particular beverage is unlike any other beer cocktail out there. It first came to pass back in the 1960s in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Now, as you might expect, there are regional flavors involved. Some using strictly tomato juice are closer to a bloody marry made using beer, while others take advantage of Clamato juice. 

The Estrella Jalisco Michelada uses Clamato juice in its recipe, in addition to lime juice and salt. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for anyone that follows the beer industry as Anheuser-Busch now owns Estrella Jalisco (of course Anheuser-Bush InBev owns Grupo Modelo, which makes Modelo, Corona, as well as other Mexican beer staples like Victoria, Leon, and Pacifico) and the Budweiser Michelada versions use Clamato juice in their recipes. 

For anyone in Tucson new to the world of canned micheladas (some use the condensed name of “Chelada”, especially if less tomato juice is used and other ingredients like lime juice or hot spices are more prevalent) it very much is a personal experiment with which canned version tastes better. It often has nothing to do with the beer being used but instead, the recipe of tomato juice and spices added to it. 

As for homemade micheladas, everyone has their preference, especially here in Tucson where all things Mexican come hotly debated. This author’s michelada personal preference is made with Tecate, and the more spice the better. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27353b65b14cd795dfe76adf4d754c05.blob

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
2416 followers
Loading

More from Greyson F

Tucson, AZ

Best BBQ Restaurants in Tucson Announced

Grab yourself some delicious BBQJacob Stone/Unsplash. Top restaurant lists are more than a little subjective. Creating one for cities like Tucson, which is one of just two UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the United States may be trickier than most. However, that doesn’t stop KEV’s Best, a restaurant rating website, from releasing top five restaurant lists for the city. Tucson is one of the latest entries into the rating organization’s city lineup, as it has spent most of its efforts analyzing the restaurant scene of larger cities (including Phoenix). Yet, the website, which uses locally sourced reviewers, has decided to compile its judges in order to craft a list of the five best BBQ restaurants in Tucson. So, according to KEV’s Best, these are the top spots to grab yourself some BBQ in the Old Pueblo.Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Pizza Joint Ready to Open in Tucson

Grab yourself some Detroit-style pizza.Jason Leung/Unsplash. Officially announced several months ago, the Detroit-style pizza restaurant “Transplant Pizza” is now open and ready for business. Opened up by the team behind Serial Grillers, another favorite restaurant here in Tucson, Transplant Pizza aims at providing locals with a style born in Detroit, combined with a number of unique flavors traditionally sourced in the Southwest.Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Award-Winning Restaurant Closes For Good

Experiencing traditional Thai CuisineMadMax Chef/Unsplash. It’s been a difficult past year and a half for restaurants, both here in Tucson and around the world. Several fan-favorite and longstanding establishments have closed their doors here in the Old Pueblo, and while restaurants are currently allowed to function at full capacity, there will likely be more restaurants that simply are not able to withstand the financial impact from the extended closures. That list now includes one of the few Thai restaurants here in town.Read full story
8 comments
Tucson, AZ

Summer Beer Festival Coming to Tucson

The Tucson brewery scene has developed into a robust offering of classic and experimental styles over the last several years. What once was fully dominated by Barrio Brewing Company, several other major players have become major staples in the city. Borderlands Brewing Company is one such location that not only continues to offer several classics, but it regularly collaborates with Mexican craft breweries to offer seasonal specials not offered anywhere else. And now, to help raise even more awareness on the craft beer scene here in the Old Pueblo, the brewery is putting on a regional festival to showcase beers you may not have tried before.Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Play Golf, Sip Coffee, Checkout Classic Cars

Take in the classic cars at the car show.Meritt Thomas/Unsplash. While you might not be able to attend a live recording of “Comedians in Cars Drinking Coffee”, that doesn’t mean you can’t crack a few jokes while checking out a fine selection of cars, all while sipping a fresh cup of joe. Here in Tucson the Crown Cars and Coffee event was once a fan favorite, but when the COVID pandemic hit the event went away, waiting for a time to shake the dust and cobwebs from its fuel injection engine. Well, the time has come for the Cars and Coffee event to return to Tucson, so if you love one or the other (or, preferably, both), make sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, August 7.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Save Money on Your Tucson Utilities

Utility costs here in Tucson have been jumping steadily over the last several years. At the beginning of the year alone, Tucson Electric Power increased the rates for basic pricing plans, as well as the cost for peak hours of electricity. Water is of no difference as well, and these changes utility companies make may only cost a few extra dollars per month, but in the long run, it adds up to hundreds of dollars a year. Wouldn’t it be nice to begin cutting those costs instead of paying more? With an upcoming online class, you’ll learn exactly how to do that.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Star Wars Theater Spoof to Raise Money For Good Cause

Check out the Space Wars play at the Gaslight TheaterAndrew Santellan/Unsplash. There have been several high-profile cinema flicks that have made the jump to Broadway in recent years. Beyond basically every single Disney animated movie transitioning over to the state, there have been stage plays ranging from Harry Potter to Spider-Man. However, one movie franchise that hasn’t jumped from screen to stage is Star Wars. While it’s important to never say never (especially when owned by Disney), there are no plans to see any kind of reintroduction of the movie to Broadway fans. But not to worry, the off-Broadway team at The Gaslight Theater here in Tucson is putting their own spin on the classic cinema adventure, and one particular showing is dedicated to a good cause in town.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Bikini Bar Crawl Coming to Tucson

Rock you favorite bikini at the bar crawl.Christopher Campbell/Unsplash. If you’re a social butterfly and enjoy jumping from one bar to the next from time to time, one thing you probably missed during the pandemic was a classic bar crawl. But now with nearly all bars and restaurants now back open and restriction-free here in Tucson, bar crawls are coming back. And is there anything better than a themed crawl? It makes it possible to make new friends who enjoy similar activities, all while a loosely structured outing schedule can be followed. If you’re interested in shaking off the COVID bar cobwebs and taking part in such an event, you’re in luck, because a Bikini Bar Crawl will be happening right here in Tucson.Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

Mexican Restaurant Opening in Oro Valley

Seis Kitchen opening in Oro ValleRoberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Seis Kitchen is one of those local success stories most enjoy hearing about. It started as a food truck almost a decade ago, as Jake and Erika Muñoz started selling food anywhere they could in Tucson. Then, eventually, with the success of their food truck, they turned their attention to a brick-and-mortar location on the west side of the city. They eventually went to open a second Seis Kitchen, and now, for anyone living in the Northwest side of metro Tucson, a brand new Seis Kitchen will be opening up in Oro Valley.Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening in Tucson

Order your pasta by the bucketTacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Some days you just don’t feel like cooking, and yet there are days you don’t want to trek out to a restaurant either. Sure, there are more food ordering options now than ever before, but then you have to go through the process of asking everyone at home what they want, and it ends up being an entire chore. Instead, whether driving home from work or at home with nothing to eat, a new Tucson restaurant aims to help solve all these issues.Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

Anthony Bourdain Film, Food Trucks, Coming to The Loft Cinema

Enjoy some street food after the movie.Yeh Xingong/Unsplash. Anthony Bourdain was always about the journey. The experience between start and finish. What happens during the journey from departure to arrival. Some refer to him as a celebrity chef. That’s not true. He would have been the first to refute himself as a celebrity chef. While he rose to fame following the release of his book, “Kitchen Confidential,” in which he detailed everything from his early experiences in the kitchen and what kinds of cooking utensils to buy, to the importance of never ordering fish from a restaurant on Mondays, his celebrity rarely status never occurred as a chief. More explorer than restaurant owner, more poet than menu creator, the man presented the world on his numerous travel shows in an unapologetic style. And it’s what drew people to him. Because he didn’t mince words, and yet the words he did use were elegantly tailored together. All of this comes together in a celebration of the man’s life, which will be presented at The Loft Cinema here in Tucson on July 23 and 24.&nbsp;Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Hotel Congress is New and Improved

Club Congress is back.Nicolas Nieves-Quiroz/Unsplash. If you’ve spent any time walking or driving around downtown Tucson of late you may have noticed some blocked-off areas and construction work going on at Hotel Congress. Perhaps you even poked your head into the patio area to try and get a better view of what’s going on. The large outdoor space has been an exterior venue mainstay for years. It also was one of the first places to allow live music with social distancing during the pandemic, thanks to the amount of room it allows. Well, to help maximize this space and to boost the quality of enjoyment from not only visitors but performers, Hotel Congress has started its first phase of a $750,000 renovation and revamp.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

New Tea House Opening Shop in Tucson

Grab yourself a chilled tea.Demi DeHerrera/Unsplash. For anyone that has traveled through most stretches of Asia, you know tea isn’t just a beverage choice but a way of life. Various tastes exist from the exotic ingredients found in these far East Asian nations, some of which rarely make their way over to the United States (especially outside of larger cities like New York, or more specifically West Coast cities like Los Angeles or Seattle). These tastes are often strong, refreshing, and even surprising in just how flavorful they can be to those who try the teas for the first time. Taiwan, like other East Asian nations, offer up these unique drinking experiences, which is one of the reasons why Ding Tea, the Taiwanese tea house, has become so popular in Tempe. And now, a new location is opening up right here in Tucson.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Attend Pups in the Plaza and Save Cash

Find your next pup at the plaza.Chris Arthur-Collins/Unsplash. When you’re in search of a special event that will put a smile on your face (and maybe a new family member in the home), the Humane Society of Southern Arizona always has you covered. The non-profit organization puts on a number of special events throughout the city in order to help their dogs, cats, and other animals find forever homes. There has been a recent surge in surrendered pets, as many who purchased animals during the pandemic have now decided they no longer want the commitment, and are dropping the animals off at higher than normal rates. In order to help lower the number of animals at the shelter, the Tucson area Humane Society is hosting its Pups in the Plaza event.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

New Chicken Wing Restaurant Opening in Tucson!

New chicken wings coming you way.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like the perfectly cooked and seasoned chicken wing. Whether it’s for a quick lunch before heading back to work or you order a mound of wings for you and your buddies to chow down on during the big game, chicken wings are hard to beat. And now, an all-new chicken wings joint is opening up here in Tucson, boasting some exciting flavors you’re not likely to find at any other restaurant here in town.Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Train From Tucson to Phoenix

A train between Tucson and Phoenix is possibleAnkush Minda/Unsplash. As a Tucson resident, you’ve probably made the drive up to metro Phoenix more than you can count. While it’s only about a 90-minute to two hour drive (mostly depending on Phoenix traffic), it isn’t exactly the most thrilling. You wouldn’t be the first to feel more like you’re blazing across the sands of Tatooine in search of an escaped R2 unit than driving through the desert wilderness of Arizona. And sometimes it would be nice to avoid physically doing the driving. Perhaps you found a significantly cheaper flight out of Phoenix than you did Tucson, or maybe you want to spend a day in Tempe or Chandler without dealing with your car, parking, gas, and returning home in the middle of the night with few points to stop, grab a coffee, and take a break. Well, if Phoenix and Tucson mayors have their say, an Amtrak passenger line between the two cities would make life significantly easier.Read full story
10 comments
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Live Venues Net Millions in Federal Aid

Live music is returning to TucsonAustin Neill/Unsplash. If you’re excited for live musical productions and events to start back up you’re not alone. Fans throughout Tucson have been waiting for venues to open back up and begin putting on live shows once again. While smaller bars and restaurants have hosted musicians for the last few months, full-scale theater productions and traveling Broadway shows are only now starting back up. The live performance industry may be the hardest hit industry due to the pandemic. Not only could local venues not host shows and bring in no actual revenue, but venues that serve alcohol had to continue paying their alcohol license tabs or risk losing their licenses. While paying the license fees for some locations often costs thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars annually, losing the license would cost the venues even more.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Cat Video Fest Returns to Tucson

Support pets by visiting the Cat Film FestTran Mau Tri Tam/Unsplash. The Loft Cinema is one of those destinations in Tucson that simply can’t be replicated anywhere else. When you want to check out an indie film, watch a special 70 mm print of your favorite classic, or take part in one of the other hosted events, The Loft has a way of bringing cinema fans of all kinds together. It’s also one location that was specifically hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Ride a Unicorn, Raise Money For Women

Who hasn’t dreamed of riding a unicorn before? Taking a ride on the mythical creature is just something that has infiltrated the minds of both children and adults alike. Chances are, you’ve never found yourself saddled up with a trusty unicorn steed underneath, but that is exactly your opportunity right here in Tucson on Sunday, July 18.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy