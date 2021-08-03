Minneapolis, MN

Hey Siri... Congrats

Great River Folk Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV67k_0bGTaifX00
HumbirdKerrville New Folk

Twin Cities native and LaCrosse favorite Siri Undlin of Humbird recently was named to the prestigious 2021 Kerrville New Folk list whose past winners are household names like James McMurtry, David Wilcox, John Gorka, Robert Earle Keen Jr., Johnsmith, and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Dave Schipper, the Great River Folk Fest chair, sat down to talk to her about that and other news plus she had fun with the Great River Folksinger Factoid survey since she is booked for the August 27-29th fest coming up at Riverside Park.

First up, why does she describe herself as “Experimental Folk”? Siri said it’s more of a warning sign to traditionalists that they are going to be blending in jazz and electronics into what might normally be called acoustic folk music. Her bandmates Pat Keen on bass and Peter Quirsfeld on percussion move smoothly between instruments and have a knack of finding space for texture in the soft moments, and wild abandoned energy in the raucous crescendos.

Next she was honored to be chosen by Kerrville, and she excited for her first trip to Texas. The festival is normally held in May but it has moved to October this year because of the covid. Recently it was in the news because it is mandating you must have a vaccination proof to attend the festival. Let’s hope she doesn’t fall in love with Austin Texas so we keep her in the Midwest.

During her factoid survey a few notable highlights were while she has visited Dave’s Guitar Shop numerous times, she’s never noticed the Giant Six Pack. Joni Mitchell was her legend choice which in part vindicated how Dave describes her music, “Innovative chord progressions and beautiful vocal range similar to Joni’s early music.” Finally in the question about framing a lyric, she described the lyrics of her pandemic song, “On the day we are together again” has been requested several times in print format for framing. It’s a song that was recorded for her next record. The initial release was this video that has a unique accidental noise that Dave asked her about, and in a house that was filled with pets and people, it was special to get it that quiet.

Siri and Dave have been friends for a while, since he first hosted her and Luke Callen for his house concert series Feb 2018 Bluff View Concerts in Holmen WI. Recently Dave announced they are booked as an fourth anniversary of such for Feb 18th 2022. Here the are covering a great folk tune, Green Rocky Road.

What’s next? Well her agent said that they are working on a UK tour. Maybe never miss a chance to see her because we believe her venues will get bigger and bigger each year.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_69728fa3ede40de035fea8b5c4660adf.blob

A community base event bringing acoustic, folk Americana musicians and news to the LaCrosse WI area.

La Crosse, WI
24 followers
Loading

More from Great River Folk Fest

La Crosse, WI

Driftless Makers Exchange returns to the fest

Since their first show Dec 1st at the Pearl Street Brewery in 2017, the Driftless Makers Exchange have been a pop-up arts and crafts show with handcrafted beer while they browse. Organizer Jill Parker found the idea of matching the show to a brewery after a visit to Portland, Oregon. The Great River Folk Fest chair known both for his love of Pearl Street beer and the husband of Lori Ella Elements, quickly found the format was wonderful, and the crafters were outstanding. He then facilitated the partnership of the Fest’s crafts with the DME and the 2019 Craft addition was super well received.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Jake La Botz featured Sunday at the fest

The daytime song swaps at the Great River Folk Fest have always been a fan favorite because the interaction between the musicians can be magical. One tends to inspire the other, and in too many other festivals, they don't get a chance to listen to each other. This year on Sunday, both the other artists and the audience are going to meet Jake La Botz for the first time and are they in for a treat. During the pandemic Jake moved to Winona MN for family reasons, and is just starting to get gigs at the Icehouse and Minnesota State Fair, and has not made his way to La Crosse yet. Jake has truly travelled and lived a full life in New Orleans, the Mississippi Delta, his home of Chicago, and of course a stint in Los Angeles. His time in LA was even filled with a little acting and making friends with Steve Buscemi who wrote an endorsement on his web page.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Songa touches on Jazz & Folk

The pandemic shut down many festivals and events including the Great River Folk Fest which had been an annual La Crosse WI tradition since 1976. What didn’t get shut down was the Songwriting Contest which moved online and boy was it a blessing. One blessing was a new relationship with Songa, Sherry & Mario Friedel, a couple from Chippewa Falls WI. During the contest the couple submitted many wonderful acoustic ballads, and easily made their way into the Finals Round. At that time Dave Schipper the Fest chair interviewed them and found out the rich music history and that Mario was an original member of the Jimmy Buffett Corral Reefer Band. Plus, when you stop at their website you also quickly see a picture of them with John Hiatt who Mario played with back in 1971. While Sherry is no fluff being a performer, vocal music educator, church music director, and co-producer of children’s recordings, Mario’s history stretch’s back to many bands from the 70’s to the today, and included Howard “Guitar” Luedkte and Janet Planet. You can listen to the interview here:Read full story
Holmen, WI

Bluff View House Concert series restarts

The Great River Folk Fest is sponsored by one of the 3-4 house concert series in the LaCrosse Area, the Bluff View House Concerts run by David & Lori Schipper from their home in Holmen since 2008. If you have never heard of a house concert, it is as old a Mozart and the Renaissance period. Even Turlough O’Carolan, the Celtic blind harper of the early 1700’s, would write compositions for many house concerts as he was hosted. Now today they are the intimate listening rooms where artists entertain 20-50 people. The Bluff View has booked 40 different national and regional artist like comedian Mary Mack, string bands like Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellies, folk legends of Bill Staines and Steve Gillette, award winning Irish vocalist Norah Rendell, Nashville stars like Emily Earle, and great regional talent like Pigtown Fling and Andy Hughes.Read full story
1 comments
La Crosse, WI

Great River Folk Fest is back for 2021

Barbaro, Danny Schmidt, Annie Mack, Chicago FarmerGRFF. Last summer the Great River Folk Festival, entertaining the La Crosse area since 1976, didn’t happen due to the pandemic. This year, the fest is back at Riverside Park on the mighty Mississippi the weekend before Labor Day, August 27-29. 2021 promises string band music from Barbaro and Kickapoo Joy Juice, blues from Annie Mack and Jake La Botz, thought-provoking songwriting from Danny Schmidt and Tim Fast, guitar picking from Greg Gilbertson, Django jazz from Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League, experimental folk from Humbird, and funny from Shanna in a Dress, Chicago Farmer, and Saturday night’s emcee, the one and only Mary Mack.Read full story
1 comments
La Crosse, WI

Folk Fest goes digital

greatriverfolkfestival.bandcamp.comGRFF/Dave Schipper. 2021 has seen the 45-year-old La Crosse Great River Folk Fest become a digital music supplier with a move of THREE offerings on Bandcamp, the streaming & digital music offering that brags that fans have paid $766 million on their platform and $14.4 million in the last 30 days. It truly sounds like a oxymoron saying digital folk music, but the fest was looking at being out of stock of their 25th anniversary CD “Music From the Heartland.” It was such a gem of live cuts from the fest recorded by Wisconsin Public Radio and they knew another CD printing was not viable. Bandcamp was quickly chosen over the more popular Spotify because it offers an easy purchase of a download AND free 3 streams of complete songs, rather than a ultra-small streaming return. The CD has such a rich local history including Brett Huus of Soundstrations baking the tapes that WPR had almost discarded, and truly took a community to obtain all the licenses and prepare liner art. You can listen right here too:Read full story
1 comments
La Crosse, WI

Siena Christie - a closeted Disney princess a finalist

Self described as a “Closeted Disney Princess” Siena Christie saw her lose one of her glass slippers as the pandemic hit and quickly the dreams of touring with a new CD evaporated. Teaching music and writing in Vancouver WA (sister city to Portland OR) was solace and if you believe her “Desert Island Companion” song she coped and survived with her significant other without killing each other. Wasn’t that somewhat of many of our tales in 2020? 2021 came along and she was gently pushed by some friends to submit a song to the Great River Folk Fest Songwriting contest , and maybe the return of the second glass slipper.Read full story
1 comments
La Crosse, WI

Kerrville TX meets LaCrosse WI

Little Kerrville TX an hour away from San Antonio and 2 hours from Austin, has been running a folk festival since 1972, while LaCrosse WI has hosted the Great River Folk Fest since 1976. Both have flourished and survived the ups and downs of interests in "folk" music. Kerrville has a much bigger name, but the GRFF has made a mark and truly has welcomed and raised children right in the community for long time love of craft and Americana music.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Chaislyn named Songwriter Finalist

The Great River Folk Fest in La Crosse WI recently named Chaislyn from Baton Rouge LA as one of the 12 finalists in their 2021 Songwriter Contest. At 20 years old she is the youngest and adds this honor to an impressive list of recognitions including being a Kerrville New Folk Finalist in 2021 as well. Her voice talent is where her recognition started being a recipient of the Golden Ticket in the ABC’s American Idol back in 2018, but she has dedicated herself since to refine her songwriting skills.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Catie Jo Pidel named folksinger finalist

Vincent Zurkinden, Catie Jo Pidel, Stefan BehlerCaludo. When the band Caludo first submitted the song Arrival to the Great River Folk Fest Songwriting contests, the judges immediately said, “Love their sound” and “Very well polished stringband.” Only to find that this trio was from Zurich Switzerland, calling their music "Swissicana." Ok one of the prizes would be a booking to the fest, not airline costs so they bounced a quick note back and they said, don’t worry our fiddle player is from Minnesota so we’ll figure out a US tour. Just this week, Caludo was named as part of the 12 finalists. Interesting, that fiddle player turned out to be Catie Jo Pidle a Mounds View native who has a rich history in bluegrass music in the MN/WI region. From a young age of 13 when she played a grandstand show at the Minnesota State Fair, she was talented scouted to play on Prairie Home Companion. FIVE times she had an opportunity to play on the show culminating in her playing her own composition “Sweet” and sit in with as a member of the Shoe Band.Read full story
1 comments
La Crosse, WI

12 Finalists named

Since the Great River Folk Fest Songwriting contest went on line during the pandemic, it has turned the little La Crosse WI fest into a magnet of incredible music, Don't think for a moment that these artist won't venture to our little corner of God's County. Many artist found their way through a huge folk fest in Texas called "Kerrville Folk Fest" or many other connected music sites in social media that were formed to help each each other during the pandemic. One is called "Viral Music - Because Kindness is Contagious" Kindness was at the core of keeping the submissions "FREE" and guess what so many more people are asking and thinking about coming to the beautiful part of Wisconsin we call home.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Great River Folksinger Factoids

With the online songwriting contest, the festival started an interview tradition last year to meet all the finalists that we're quarantined at home in 2020. This year Dave Schipper decided to do it again, but have a little more fun. Stephen Cobert started up new ultimate list of interview list called the Cobert Questionert, so the Great River Folksinger Factoids survey was created. With six finalists chosen at the beginning of the month, Dave has six recorded and released.Read full story
La Crosse, WI

Last week of Songwriter Submissions

The Great River Folk Fest has over a decade long tradition of hosting a songwriter contest at the fest the Sunday of the three day festival. In 2020 with the covid cancelling the fest, they took the songwriter contest on-line with a boon in submission regionally, nationally, and even globally from Germany, Spain, and South Africa. To show compassion to the artists, the fest waived any fees for submissions.Read full story
Rochester, MN

Theocles featured in Songwriter highlights

Theocles who made his way into the 2020 Great River Folk Fest Songwriting finals with a beautiful a cappella song "Where the Clovers Grow", he's now mastering looping and becoming his own one man band. The song "For You My Love" layers a guitar percussion, vocals, and riffs for Theocles to use within a song written as an ode to his true love. Yes, I'm sure your own true love would love you to work so hard to them a song; many times trying this looping leaves a musician looking like a monkey trying to install a modern child car seat. Theocles has it down and since December has left his temporary Rochester MN home, and focus on music touring, and teaching in his home state of Virginia. During his time at Rochester he found many friends within the strong Rochester Songwriting Group. If you have a desire to write songs, you should look up this group. A strong and supportive group to help you on your journey. https://www.facebook.com/groups/rochsongwriters.Read full story
Madison, WI

Kerosene Kites to play the Great River Folk Fest

Sunday at the Great River Folk Fest in LaCrosse has always been the culmination of the Songwriter contest, but because it's online this year it affords them the chance to bring current and past songwriter winners and finalists to the fest. Erik Kjelland was a finalist in 2020 and quickly made an impression in the 2021 contest with a submission from the duo Kerosene Kites with Beth Kille. Week One highlights of the contest that open submissions runs through Jun 30th featured their video. These prolific songwriters and co-founders of Flannel Fest began co-writing in the fall of 2013 after both were members of the Nashville Songwriters Association - Madison Chapter. Shared experiences of life on the road and supportive families at home allowed for a common lyrical bond and a basis for their holiday-themed North Star Sessions album released in December 2014. Another Christmas cd was released in 2016 and a non-holiday "Float Away" in 2017.Read full story
1 comments
Onalaska, WI

Jack Ringhand Featured

Jack Ringhand & Lara Robertson of Tall FolkLara Vlietstra. Jack Ringhand, a 2011 Onalaska High graduate has taken a musical journey in life and now has found himself in beautiful New Zealand and highlighted on a recent Great River Folk Fest songwriting feature. Dave Schipper one of the first-round judges had to do a double take when he saw the gorgeous setting for the video and the new duo. Many might know Jack from his local gigs at Elmaro Vineyard or The Red Pines, but Dave remembered him for taking the stage during a break of a Rose River wedding gigs. The tall lanky high school kid played impromptu and was a hit for his sister’s wedding audience.Read full story

Folk Fest names first six finalists

Last year's contest put such pressure on our first round judges, they had to pick a finalist EACH week. While it built excitement the pressure was huge, and they watched artist they would have pick in week two still not picked in week 11, so we changed it up this year. The contest is shorter to give us time to actually put on a fest this year, and we went with two announcements in the 8 week first round. Well we still find ourselves with enough great submissions we could pick all 12, but we're starting with this awesome six pack of finalists. Our contest is about the song, yet we are also driving to picking a performer to play the fest. We would love any one of these people at the fest. Plus we know our friend Brett Huus will love to host them in his Grammy winning Soundstration Studios in LaCrosse WI.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy