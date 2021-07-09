Chaislyn named Songwriter Finalist

Chaislyn @2021 Chaislyn Jane Music

The Great River Folk Fest in La Crosse WI recently named Chaislyn from Baton Rouge LA as one of the 12 finalists in their 2021 Songwriter Contest. At 20 years old she is the youngest and adds this honor to an impressive list of recognitions including being a Kerrville New Folk Finalist in 2021 as well. Her voice talent is where her recognition started being a recipient of the Golden Ticket in the ABC’s American Idol back in 2018, but she has dedicated herself since to refine her songwriting skills.

At such a young age, she could end up anywhere. While she has won video awards from the God Country Family Christian Film group, she will continue to foster her faith in song but not be narrowly defined in that genre only. The judges picked her song “Somewhere” that cleverly used black & white footage blended with color footage of her when she was 15 years old acting the role of Dorothy in a high school play. The song itself is stripped down classic, bring the lines of “Not in Kansas anymore” rising to a chorus with her singing harmonies “Dreaming of a place, where I can show my face, and though the rainbow is out of my view, Darling my Somewhere, my Somewhere’s you.” Of course, to top it off you could close your eyes, click your heals and easily imagine that was Brandi Carlile singing the song.

A quick stop at her YouTube pages finds over 1,600 subscribers and a new Twitch endeavor. This young woman is not sitting idle as she works through her music degree at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Will she win the Great River Folk Fest contest which would include a booking to the August 2022 festival? Time will tell the competition is incredibly talented. One thing is for sure, she has gotten their attention as the fest chair Dave Schipper sat down for an interview with her giving her the Great River Folksinger Factoid survey.

