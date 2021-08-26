The Joy and Benefits of Volunteering at the fest.

We are very excited for the Great River Folk Festival to be back in person at the north end of Riverside Park along the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Because we are an all-volunteer organization, we can't pull it off without you. Thank you in advance for participating and supporting the festival by being a volunteer. It is truly a joy to see smiling faces again, even if some will be smiling eyes behind masks. Plus we've been told long term friendships have blossomed through volunteering.

We welcome returning as well as new volunteers. Groups or individuals can sign up on the super easy Sign up Genius at the link on our website. Either way, you are welcome. We'll show you what to do and we will work hard to make you feel a part of the crew. We have been putting this festival on for over 40 years, so please join us and be a part of history. \

There are some cool benefits too! Even if you already have an All Events pass, we'll have some rewards for you.

If you sign up for one shift you may receive either a $5 discount on GRFF merchandise** or a day pass for a day that you are not volunteering.

If you sign up for two shifts you may receive either a $10 discount on GRFF merchandise** or a concert pass for Friday or Saturday night.

If you sign up for three or more shifts you will receive a $10 discount on GRFF merchandise** and a weekend pass.

Volunteer positions are available from Friday to Sunday August 27-29th, down at Riverside Park La Crosse WI

