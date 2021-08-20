Fresh Start Given to 50 People in Jefferson County

Bill Oxford/Unsplash

Jefferson County, Co - During the first-ever Fresh Start event in Colorado's First Judicial District on Saturday, a total of 50 people – including some who drove in from out of state – had their warrants for traffic offenses, probation violations, and low-level, non-violent charges erased.

Jennifer Kilpatrick, Director of Conviction Integrity & Equity for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said that Fresh start programs make the community safer, save public cash, and assist those who want to accept responsibility for minor transgressions in regaining control of their life.

People having active warrants in Gilpin or Jefferson County for traffic offenses, probation violations, or low-level, non-violent offenses were given the opportunity to clear their records without being jailed.

Those who were eligible could schedule a new court date, re-engage with probation, or have their case completely resolved, depending on their particular circumstances.

Attendees were not only given the opportunity to clear their warrants, but other community organizations were also present to link them with assistance.

These efforts resulted in the distribution of 20 bus passes, the administration of 13 vaccines, and the referral of 28 people to community programs that focus on housing, health care, food assistance, mental health, and substance abuse.

Beyond the numerous happy stories of people who were able to start again, there was a greater improvement in community health and safety.

This event is believed to have saved taxpayers more than $37,000, allowing those funds to be reallocated toward the community's most serious offenses involving violence and dangerous people.

All of the government and community parties engaged declared the event a big success, and plans for the next Fresh Start event are already in the works.

