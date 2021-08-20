First Case of West Nile Virus in Boulder County

Wolfgang Hasselmann/Unsplash

Boulder County, Co -During the week of July 18, Boulder County reported its first positive WNV mosquito pool of the season and continues to submit mosquito pools for testing regularly.

A Longmont resident has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus, according to Boulder County Public Health (WNV). This is Boulder County's first human WNV case of the season.

Humans get WNV after being bitten by an infected mosquito. While the majority of infections are moderate, more serious infections can cause encephalitis and/or meningitis, as well as vision loss, paralysis, coma, tremors, seizures, and death.

Currently, the virus has no method of treatment, cure, or human vaccine. Only the symptoms can be treated by doctors to help individuals feel better and recover faster.

Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist, Marshall Lipps said that regardless of where you reside now is time to take steps to protect yourself and your family from West Nile Virus. Prevention is crucial, and residents should take care to avoid mosquito bites.

Fever, intense weariness, headache, bodily aches, and occasionally skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes are all symptoms of WNV.

After being bitten by an infected mosquito, symptoms usually occur three to 14 days later. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should consult a doctor.

In the past, the months of August and September have seen the highest number of human WNV cases. The risk of WNV transmission is considered high, and all residents are recommended to follow personal safety precautions. The risk of transmission will exist until the first hard freeze.

According to Boulder County Public Health officials, residents should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Don't forget the four Ds:

Use insect repellent with DEET or any other CDC-approved repellent.

DRESS, use long sleeves and pants to avoid mosquito bites.

Stay inside from DUSK until DAWN.

DRAIN standing water in front of your house.

