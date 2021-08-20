Essay and Art Contest for Student in Weld County

Nicolas Messifet/Unsplash

Weld County, CO - The Weld County Board of Commissioners is announcing an essay and art contest for Weld County students in elementary, middle, and high school.

This event is held to celebrate September Constitution Month in conjunction with National Constitution Day on September 17, 2021. The essay's theme is How the Constitution Affects My Life Today.

Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine said that This constitution has a significant impact on their daily lives as citizens of the United States, and the purpose of this essay contest is to encourage students to consider how this text continues to influence their lives today.

There are three categories available:

Essay

Send a 700-word essay demonstrating how the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights affect your daily life. This essay can cover the founding documents in general and how they are applied to persons today, or it can focus on one portion or one life incident to show how the documents' rights affect your daily activities.

Poetry

Write a poem (no more than 500 words) about the relevance of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and how they have contributed to the country's success and continue to be essential documents.

Drawing/Painting/Photography

Take a photograph showing the importance of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights in Americans' daily lives, either as a single image or as a series of no more than five photographs.

Your name, email address, and/or phone number, as well as your age/grade and school name, should be included in all entries. By September 3, 2021, email your submissions to pio@weldgov.com.

There will be First, Second, Third, and honorable mention certificates for students in elementary, middle school, and high school.

The winners will be announced at the Board meeting on September 15th.

