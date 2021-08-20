Immunocompromised Individuals Can Get Extra Vaccine in Garfield County

Mat Napo/Unsplash

Garfield County, CO - Immunocompromised people can now acquire an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any scheduled COVID-19 clinic run by Garfield County Public Health.

At this time, extra doses for the public are not suggested. Immunocompromised people who received the mRNA two-dose vaccine series should follow this advice.

The Garfield County COVID and public health vaccine page has a list of COVID-19 clinics. Walk-ins and appointments are both accepted.

Rifle Public Health

195 W. 14th St. Rifle

Tuesdays and Thursdays

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Glenwood Springs Public Health

2014 Blake Ave.

Mondays and Wednesdays

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For extra doses, Garfield County Public Health follows CDPHE guidelines.

The second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be given at least 28 days after the main mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series has finished.

The Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that the extra dose be the same as the primary mRNA vaccine series a person received, but if that vaccine is not available, an alternate mRNA dose can be utilized.

Those who have been immunocompromised from moderate to severe need an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Including people who have:

Undergoing active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers.

Has an organ transplant and am taking suppressive medication.

has a stem cell transplant in the last two years or are you receiving immunosuppressive medication.

HIV infection that is advanced or untreated.

Treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other medications that decrease your immune system

People should discuss their medical condition with their healthcare professional to see if receiving an additional dose is appropriate for them.

