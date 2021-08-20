Frisco Main Library Will Be Renovated

Daniel McCullough/Unsplash

Summit County, Co - The Summit County Main Library, located in Frisco's County Commons, will be renovated beginning September 2021 and lasting through 2022.

The current library will close on Sunday, August 22 for renovations, and a temporary library will be set up in the County Commons' Buffalo Mountain Room to serve the public during that time.

Stephanie Ralph, Library Director said that the libraries must adapt and evolve as services, programming, and technology change. The Frisco Main Library will be transformed into a brighter, more open, and user-friendly location.

The following are some of the proposed upgrades to the present library:

A new entrance that leads straight into the library has been created.

Reading and creative areas for children and teenagers have been expanded.

A library programming room, as well as additional spaces for working remotely, studying, and reading.

The Main Library will close to the public on Sunday, August 22 to make way for the construction. During the closures, goods on hold can be picked up at the curb by contacting 970-668-4138. During this period, all other library services will be unavailable.

Beginning Tuesday, September 7, the library will reopen and operate from the Buffalo Mountain Room of the County Commons building, which will serve as a temporary satellite location. There will be 15-minute computer sessions with printing, holdings pickup, book returns, outdoor storytime, and new books for all ages.

The North Branch Library in Silverthorne and the South Branch Library in Breckenridge will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Several study rooms are available for public use at the South Branch Library in Breckenridge; for additional information, phone 970-453-3544.

