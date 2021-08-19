Road Closure in Frisco Town

Florida-Guidebook.com/Unsplash

Summit County, Co - Starting Thursday, August 19, 2021, the Frisco Public Works Department and a third-party roadways contractor will begin paving projects on streets throughout the Town of Frisco.

There will be an impact on traffic and parking in particular locations as a result of this. Several days in advance, all operations and related closures will be signed. Residents are requested to plan ahead of time while these workers complete the required work, and they are appreciated in advance for their tolerance during these three days of critical street construction.

Here are the roads that will be closed due to the construction projects:

Hawn Drive Mill & Overlay

Milling (a process of removing road material) will take place from August 19 to August 20, 2021, and paving start on August 23, 2021.

While crews are working, there will be limited access and parking limitations, and traffic will be diverted to the south side of the Hawn Drive loop. During these three days, traffic will be controlled. Hawn Drive will remain available to all traffic throughout the weekend.

Slurry Seal on Town Street

Slurry seal is a thin asphalt overlay/seal layer that fills in minor cracks and surface flaws, resulting in consistent color and texture on the road.

Thursday, August 19, 2021:

South Rose Crown Circle

Rose Crown Lane

Primrose Place

Mountain Poppy Way

Highwood Terrace

Wichita

6th Ave (North of Galena) and 6th Ave Court

Teller St (Madison to 4th Ave)

3rd Ave from Frisco to Pitkin

Frisco Street (4th to 5th Ave)

6th Ave (Teller Alley to McKee’s Way)

Hunter’s Circle (Northside)

Bill’s Ranch Road (6th -7th Ave)

Friday, August 20, 2021:

Lupine Lane

Rose Crown Circle

3rd Ave (Teller Alley to Frisco Street)

Frisco Street (Juniper to 4th Ave and 5th Ave to 8th Ave)

Hunter’s Circle (south side)

McKee’s Way (6th to 7th Ave)

Bill’s Ranch Road (5th to 6th Ave)

Crews will knock on each door of homes immediately affected by the closures to advise them of the impending road closures and give them the option to move their vehicles.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.