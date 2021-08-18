I-70 Will Open Earlier

NAN FANG/Unsplash

Glenwood Canyon, CO - I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has reopened in both directions, it's earlier than the schedule that Governor Polis set.

This update was announced by the Governor itself, accompanied by Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew, they announced it on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

As construction in Glenwood Canyon progresses, CDOT will continue to offer operational updates and media materials.

Governor Jared Polis said that they've worked nonstop to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 open as fast as possible, and they've made every minute matter. He is pleased that we'll be able to deliver a few hours ahead of schedule. Every second is crucial.

Governor Jared appreciated Shoshana Lew for her leadership in this effort, as CDOT has worked tirelessly to create a path. The work to reopen the canyon following the mudslides that covered areas of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and muck has been all-hands-on-deck.

Governor Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew visited the scene on Wednesday to see the substantial damage and CDOT's 24-hour repair and debris removal activities.

Shoshana Lew said that there will be a lot to view while driving on I-70, and we know it will be fascinating for folks who are passing through the canyon.

She added that they urged all the motorists to keep focus, because of the temporary road design and lowered speed restrictions, we expect traffic to be slower through the canyon.

CDOT urged all drivers to put extra attention while driving on I-70, because careless driving, or even worse, a crash in the canyon, would cause I-70 to close. CDOT appreciates everyone's help in keeping the road open and providing a key link for people and communities in the area.

