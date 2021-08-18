Temporary COVID-19 Testing Site in Summit County

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

Summit County, Co - On August 16, Summit County Public Health announced the addition of temporary Covid testing sites at the Breckenridge and Silverthorne Recreation Center lots.

The additional testing sites were made possible by assistance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in response to a sudden rise in positive and incidence rates across Summit County.

Here is the testing site location will be:

The Mako Medical Community Testing Site in Frisco will stay open and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at the Summit County Senior and Community Center, 83 Nancy's Place, Frisco.

Mako Medical has opened a testing location in the parking lot of the Breckenridge Recreation Center, which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location is 880 Airport Rd in Breckenridge.

The third Mako Medical testing location is located in the Silverthorne Recreation Center parking lot and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The location is 430 Rainbow Dr. in Silverthorne.

Summit County is expanding testing as a result of the high rate of new COVID cases and a desire to make testing more accessible.

The new testing sites in Breckenridge and Silverthorne will remain open until the positive and incidence rates have decreased.

Director of Summit County Public Health, Amy Wineland said that they are continually updating our operations to make the procedure as seamless as possible, so that people may not only get a test right away but also arrange a vaccination appointment within minutes. Anyone who exhibits symptoms or may have been exposed should get tested right once.

Testing is free and widely available in Summit County, and it remains an important tool in tracking and preventing the virus's spread. The hours and places of testing can be found here

