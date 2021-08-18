First Vape Waste Drop-Off Event in Boulder County

Possessed Photography/Unsplash

Boulder County, CO - The Boulder County Hazardous Materials Management Facility is conducting the inaugural annual VapeAware Takeback Event, a free event that collects citizens' vaping waste for safe disposal.

This event is a collaboration with the Boulder County Public Health Tobacco Education Prevention Partnership. It will be held at the St. Vrain Community Hub on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents of Boulder County, Broomfield City and County, and Erie Town are allowed to throw off their vape cartridges, batteries, and bottles for free, safe disposal. Drop-offs must be booked in advance, with 30-minute time windows available at boco.org/vapetakeback.

E-cigarette and e-liquid waste is considered toxic, and it should never be thrown away or flushed down the toilet. Residents are asked to safely dispose of these goods by depositing them at a hazardous materials facility or a takeback event, such as VapeAware.

If not properly disposed of, e-cigarettes, including rechargeable batteries and cartridges, as well as bottles containing e-liquids (liquid nicotine mixes), might pose harm to human health and the environment.

E-cigarette waste is more dangerous than cigarette butts because it contains plastic and flammable lithium-ion battery.

Tobacco Education & Prevention Program Coordinator, Rachel Freeman said that the nicotine solution in an e-liquid product can leak into the ground or water if tossed in the trash or flushed into the sewer system, posing a threat to wildlife and humans.

Vaping devices and e-cigarettes with lithium-ion batteries, as well as e-liquid and pods, will be welcomed at the VapeAware Takeback Event, which will be a drop-off event. Before dropping off, damaged containers should be placed in a sealed plastic bag.

