First Vape Waste Drop-Off Event in Boulder County

Grant Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zh7Ee_0bVERmns00
Possessed Photography/Unsplash

Boulder County, CO - The Boulder County Hazardous Materials Management Facility is conducting the inaugural annual VapeAware Takeback Event, a free event that collects citizens' vaping waste for safe disposal.

This event is a collaboration with the Boulder County Public Health Tobacco Education Prevention Partnership. It will be held at the St. Vrain Community Hub on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents of Boulder County, Broomfield City and County, and Erie Town are allowed to throw off their vape cartridges, batteries, and bottles for free, safe disposal. Drop-offs must be booked in advance, with 30-minute time windows available at boco.org/vapetakeback.

E-cigarette and e-liquid waste is considered toxic, and it should never be thrown away or flushed down the toilet. Residents are asked to safely dispose of these goods by depositing them at a hazardous materials facility or a takeback event, such as VapeAware.

If not properly disposed of, e-cigarettes, including rechargeable batteries and cartridges, as well as bottles containing e-liquids (liquid nicotine mixes), might pose harm to human health and the environment.

E-cigarette waste is more dangerous than cigarette butts because it contains plastic and flammable lithium-ion battery.

Tobacco Education & Prevention Program Coordinator, Rachel Freeman said that the nicotine solution in an e-liquid product can leak into the ground or water if tossed in the trash or flushed into the sewer system, posing a threat to wildlife and humans.

Vaping devices and e-cigarettes with lithium-ion batteries, as well as e-liquid and pods, will be welcomed at the VapeAware Takeback Event, which will be a drop-off event. Before dropping off, damaged containers should be placed in a sealed plastic bag.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4c872d47d0bf20745a7c7c4f2a4400d4.blob

Local reporter in Colorado

Denver, CO
97 followers
Loading

More from Grant Underwood

Morgan County, CO

Ten Year Record of Workplace Safety Award Fort Morgan

MORGAN COUNTY, Co - The American Public Gas Association or APGA has recognized the City of Fort Morgan Natural Gas Department for ten years of solid worker safety. The reward is determined by the number of recordable injuries divided by the number of man-hours worked. Natural gas distribution is a dangerous business, and Fort Morgan Gas Department staff strive to make it as safe as possible.Read full story
Arvada, CO

2021 Harvest Festival Parade is Permitted

DENVER, CO - Harvest Festival Parade in 2021, which will take place on Saturday, September 11, is approved by the City of Arvada. Other festival components, such as a carnival and a midway, were not authorized this year as part of the Harvest Festival Committee's special events permit application.Read full story
Evans, CO

Firework Show at Evans Heritage Days in 2021

EVANS, CO - On September 17th and 18th, the City of Evans will commemorate Heritage Days, marking 736 days since Evans' trademark event. The city celebrated the event for the last time in 2019 as the 2020 festival was canceled due to the rapid spread of the unique COVID-19 virus.Read full story
Garfield County, CO

Garfield County Has Reached 50 Percent of Vaccination Rates

Garfield County, Co - According to Garfield County Public Health, the aim of vaccinating 70% of Garfield County is within reach, to accomplish this objective, the county will need to vaccinate an additional 2,028 people.Read full story
Colorado State

Project to Reduce White Cloud Hazardous Fuel

Summit County, Co - The Colorado State Forest Service is continuing fuels reduction work east of the Ski Resort in the White Cloud/Mark Warrior's area of south Breckenridge, in collaboration with the US Forest Service (USFS) and Summit County.Read full story
Boulder County, CO

Tesla, New Patrol Vehicle in Boulder County

Boulder County, Co - Boulder County has recently joined the ranks of police departments around the United States that are testing electric vehicles as patrol cars intending to save money on maintenance and gasoline in the long run.Read full story
Larimer County, CO

Police Arrest the Robbery Suspect in the School Parking Lot

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - A student was robbed in a high school parking lot, and a suspect has been caught. A Poudre High School student reported to the School Resource Officer on August 19, 2021, at about 2:30 p.m., that she had been the victim of a robbery. According to the victim, an unknown adult lady, subsequently identified as Kayla Dreiling, 27, of Fort Collins, approached the victim in the parking lot and asked to use her phone.Read full story
Weld County, CO

Mosquito Spraying Entering Round Three in Mead City

Weld County, Co - The third round of mosquito spraying will be carried out by the Town of Mead. The town usually sprays once a season, but due to the number of mosquitos this year, the risk of disease is increased.Read full story
1 comments
Weld County, CO

Operation Reset to Reset Low-Level Warrants in Weld County

Weld County, Co - The Weld County Sheriff's Office announced that a new project named "Operation Reset" will allow residents to take care of their low-level warrants. Since January 2020, the county has seen a large increase in the number of active warrants, owing to lower bonds and softer arrest criteria implemented statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Weld County had 6,594 active warrants as of July 31, all of which were issued during the outbreak.Read full story
Colorado State

Driver Distractions Causes School Bus Crashes

Renan Kamikoga/UnsplashArapahoe, Co - As one of the biggest counties where crashes involving school buses, the local government should take this thing more seriously. According to data from the Colorado State Patrol Department of Public Safety, Arapahoe, Jefferson, and Larimer are the three counties that lead to crashes involving school buses.Read full story
Jefferson County, CO

Fresh Start Given to 50 People in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, Co - During the first-ever Fresh Start event in Colorado's First Judicial District on Saturday, a total of 50 people – including some who drove in from out of state – had their warrants for traffic offenses, probation violations, and low-level, non-violent charges erased.Read full story
Boulder County, CO

First Case of West Nile Virus in Boulder County

Wolfgang Hasselmann/UnsplashBoulder County, Co -During the week of July 18, Boulder County reported its first positive WNV mosquito pool of the season and continues to submit mosquito pools for testing regularly.Read full story
Weld County, CO

Essay and Art Contest for Student in Weld County

Weld County, CO - The Weld County Board of Commissioners is announcing an essay and art contest for Weld County students in elementary, middle, and high school. This event is held to celebrate September Constitution Month in conjunction with National Constitution Day on September 17, 2021. The essay's theme is How the Constitution Affects My Life Today.Read full story
Garfield County, CO

Immunocompromised Individuals Can Get Extra Vaccine in Garfield County

Garfield County, CO - Immunocompromised people can now acquire an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any scheduled COVID-19 clinic run by Garfield County Public Health. At this time, extra doses for the public are not suggested. Immunocompromised people who received the mRNA two-dose vaccine series should follow this advice.Read full story
Frisco, CO

Frisco Main Library Will Be Renovated

Summit County, Co - The Summit County Main Library, located in Frisco's County Commons, will be renovated beginning September 2021 and lasting through 2022. The current library will close on Sunday, August 22 for renovations, and a temporary library will be set up in the County Commons' Buffalo Mountain Room to serve the public during that time.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Road Closure in Frisco Town

Summit County, Co - Starting Thursday, August 19, 2021, the Frisco Public Works Department and a third-party roadways contractor will begin paving projects on streets throughout the Town of Frisco.Read full story
Weld County, CO

New Record at Junior Livestock Sale Weld County

Weld County, CO - Commissioner Steve Moreno said that the youngsters that compete in the Weld County Fair have dedicated many hours to preparing themselves and their animals for this auction.Read full story
Garfield County, CO

I-70 Will Open Earlier

Glenwood Canyon, CO - I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has reopened in both directions, it's earlier than the schedule that Governor Polis set. This update was announced by the Governor itself, accompanied by Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew, they announced it on Saturday, August 14, 2021.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Temporary COVID-19 Testing Site in Summit County

Summit County, Co - On August 16, Summit County Public Health announced the addition of temporary Covid testing sites at the Breckenridge and Silverthorne Recreation Center lots.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy