New Record at Junior Livestock Sale Weld County

Stijn te Strake/Unsplash

Weld County, CO - Commissioner Steve Moreno said that the youngsters that compete in the Weld County Fair have dedicated many hours to preparing themselves and their animals for this auction.

This year's auction broke the previous record of $1,122,959 that was set in 2019. The Junior Livestock Sale at the 103rd Weld County Fair raised a total of $1,355,000! This includes the proceeds from animal sales as well as contributions from supporters.

He added that the fact that our Jr. Livestock Sale set a new record is a testament not just to these hardworking youngsters, but also to the support of their families and community members. They couldn't be more proud of these young people.

The sale this year took place on August 2, 2021, and 315 people attended. More than 100 individuals attended the in-person sale, with another 75 watching and participating in the live-streamed event.

Jed Sidwell's grand champion market beef was sold for $24,000. The reserve grand champion market beef from Stetson Gabel sold for $21,500. Cade Simpson's reserve grand champion market lamb earned $16,000 this year, while Sydney Vaugh's grand champion market hog earned $12,500.

Bryleigh Schweer's grand champion market goat got in $11,500. The reserve grand champion market hog of Karsyn Fetzer took in $10,500, and the reserve grand champion market lamb of Schweer earned $9,000.

Nate Fetzer's reserve grand champion goat brought in $6,500, while Annabelle Kanzler's grand champion chicken meat pen brought in $4,000. Avery Loveland's grand champion turkey and Aidan Datteri's reserve grand champion rabbit meat pen both came in at $3,500.

Finally, $3,000 was awarded to Colton Steinke's reserve grand champion turkey, $2,250 to Brianna Patefield's reserve grand champion bunnies, and $2,000 to Rowan Glynn's reserve grand champion chickens.

