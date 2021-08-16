Rent a bike at Denver's top three bike rentals

DENVER, CO - Denver is a bike-friendly city (https://www.denver.org/articles/post/awards8/). In 2020, PeopleForBikes chose Denver as the #8 best city for biking in the USA. Planning for a ride around the city but don't have a bike? Check out these three bike rentals around Denver that can accompany you pedal through 85 miles of paved urban bike trails.

eBikes USA

As the name mentioned, eBikes USA is passionate about electric bicycles since 2015. The shop offers a selection of bicycles for all cyclists, from new riders, veteran riders, recreation cyclists, transportation cyclists, to road and mountain aficionados.

Located at 201 University BLVD, Ste. 123, Cherry Creek North, the shop staff is ready to help customers with sales, service, and rental needs.

Call 720-746-9958 or send an email to sales@bestebikesusa.com for more information, especially about bike rentals.

Peak Cycles Bike Shop

Peak Cycles is located at 1224 Washington Ave, downtown Golden, around 30 minutes away from Denver. They offer full bike service, bike rentals, bike demos, bike fits, and many more.

Rental bikes vary in price based on the type and how long they will be used. Starting from $30 per day, you can already rent a bike to ride around the city. As they are open from Monday to Saturday, if you happen to rent a bike on Saturday, you can return it on Monday before noon with no additional cost. Check out their price list here.

Go to their website here for more information. They offer both online orders, and in-store pickup.

University Bicycles

Find University Bicycles at 839 Pearl Street, Boulder. They are a bicycle shop that takes pride in being equipped with friendly, knowledgable staff and an expert service department.

For rentals, they offer various types of bikes, such as a town, kid's, and burley kid's trailer; electric town bike' gravel, hardtail mountain, and fat bike. They even provide an evoc bike travel case.

Check out the full price list of their rental bikes here. For inquiries, contact 303-444-4196 or email rentals@ubikes.com.

