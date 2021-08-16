Discover Larimer's County Outdoors Using The Discover Pack

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, known as LCDNR released the Discover Pack program to facilitate residents as the guidelines to come across Larimer's natural resources on August 6, 2021.

This program is designed to make the open spaces and parks around Larimer County is accessible to everyone. This program was created as guidelines for the residents who are confused about where to start exploring the natural areas in Larimer County.

Larimer County residents can access the pack 7 times in a time and are limited to two times per year.

Previously there have been similar programs such as the Check Out State Program released by Colorado State Parks and Wildlife. This program is sponsored by the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners as the main sponsor of the Discovery Pack Program.

The Discover Pack also provides a parking pass that can be used at any Larimer County Natural Resources and various offers being offered such as junior ranger guide, location info, and others.

However, the Discover Park does not guarantee that there will always be parking spaces at every location you want to visit. The public is obliged to check it for themselves.

The Discovery Pack can also be seen in several libraries that partner with the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources spread throughout Larimer County, such as the Poudre River Public Library District, Loveland Public Library, Estes Valley Library, Red Feather Lakes Community Library, and Morgan Library at Colorado State University.

For more complete information, you can access the official Larimer County website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.