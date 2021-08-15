The Black Dahlia Murder, other bands to hold a concert in Summit Music Hall this September

SUMMIT, CO – The Black Dahlia Murder, Carnifex, After the Burial, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath will hold a concert tour together titled “The Black Dahlia Murder: Up From the Sewer Tour” in Summit, Denver.

Aimed at all ages, the concert will be held at Summit Music Hall on September 11 at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Black Dahlia Murder or also abbreviated as TBDM is a melodic death metal band from Waterford, Michigan, America. Formed in 2001, this band has some personnel, namely vocalist Trevor Strnad, rhythm guitarist Brian Eschbach, drummer Alan Cassidy, bassist Max Lavelle, and guitarist Brandon Ellis.

The Summit Music Hall has set out some guidelines that visitors must obey. First, attendees who have not been vaccinated must wear face coverings as personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 viruses. In addition, removing the face covering is only allowed for eating and drinking.

Second, visitors must arrive at the time specified in the ticket to prevent crowding. Third, to avoid or reduce staff contact with guest belongings, visitors may only use transparent, vinyl, or PVC bags with a maximum size of 12" x6" 12". They are also allowed to bring small clutch bags with a maximum size of 4.5"x6.5" or approximately the size of a hand.

During the event, visitors are required to always apply health protocols such as frequent hand washing, maintaining a safe distance, and not touching the face. If attendees are not feeling well, they are encouraged to stay at home.

Several countries in America have allowed concert tours to be held again after being postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 viruses, depending on regulations applied by the event committees.

The details for the safety guidelines can be accessed through the Summit Denver website on https://www.summitdenver.com/safety-guidelines.

