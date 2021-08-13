Operation Restore Has Arrested 116 Offenders

ev/Unsplash

Denver, Co - "Operation Restore", which focuses on capturing dangerous offenders who were wanted on active warrants, has arrested 116 offenders.

This operation is a collaboration between The Aurora Police Department, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Attorney's Office (USAO), and the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The operation lasted from July 26 to August 6, 2021, and it took place not only in Aurora but across the United States with the support of the US Marshals. This operation resulted in the arrest of 116 people, the seizure of 9 guns, and the recovery of three stolen automobiles.

Murder, attempted murder, robberies, armed burglary, aggravated assault, sex abuse on a child, sexual exploitation of minors, weapon charges, and criminal threats were all active warrants for several of the violent offenders arrested.

This collaboration was crucial to the operation's overall success as well as the effort in making Aurora a safer place every day.

David Olesky, DEA Denver Field Division Assistant Special Agent that in Charge of this operation said that A total of 116 state and federal arrests have been made in the last two weeks as an outcome of the combined efforts of all law enforcement agencies engaged. These numbers highlight the DEA's critical role and duty in reducing violent crime and apprehending those most responsible for threatening the community's health and safety.

Aurora Police Chief, Vanessa Wilson said that the Aurora Police Department remains firm in its commitment to restoring and safeguarding the safety of Aurora residents. She would like to express her gratitude to the many APD officers and specialist units who spearheaded this operation and saw it through to such a fantastic conclusion.

