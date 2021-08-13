Emergency Fund For Veterans in Boulder County

Mikhail Tyrsyna/Unsplash

Douglas County, CO - There is good news for veterans in Douglas County, the County is preparing an emergency fund to help the veterans who are in need with housing, food, transportation even mental health care.

If you are a veteran that needs emergency assistance funds, you can check at https://www.douglas.co.us/community/veterans/veterans-emergency-assistance-funds/ or you can contact the County Veterans Service at 303.663.6200

David Maxwell, Douglas County Veterans Service Officer said that the goal of this funding is to help the veterans during an emergency. The fund will provide a temporary safety net for the most basic and critical requirements while also providing them with resources to help them become self-sufficient.

The funding is part of a broad arsenal of services available through the Douglas County Office of Veteran Affairs, which serves Veterans and their families in Douglas County.

The County Commissioner, George Teal says "There are nearly 20,000 veterans living in Douglas County who have made great sacrifices in service to our country,” he said that he wants to encourage all the veterans to reach the Veterans Public Service if they are in need of assistance of accessing this program.

The Veterans Service Office, as an advocate for veterans and their families, provides access to special programs and services. In addition, the Office also helps surviving spouses, dependents' parents, and dependents with a pension, disability, and funeral reimbursement claims, among other things.

All volunteers working in the office are accredited by the National Associated of County Veterans Service Officers and are staffed completely by military veterans who have been trained by and operate in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

