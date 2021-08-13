Dakota Roos/Unsplash

Grand County, CO - Sunshine, ice cream, going to the beach, those are what we all do in summer! If you want to try something new, try to spend your summer in Grand County, there are a lot of things you

Here are some of the activities you can do in Grand County Summer:

Horseback Riding

Horseback riding is more than a hobby in Grand County, it's more to a way of life. There is a lot of ranches here.

Hiking

You can hike at Rocky Mountain, as one of America's greatest wonders, hiking here will give you a brand new experience.

See a Moose

During summer, moose are easy to find. They love to live in willow trees and on the outskirts of forests.

Sailing

You will never sail higher than 8,366 feet above sea level. You can do it here, at Grand Lake. It's been a favorite with sailors for a long time.

Camping

Camping for a night or two (or a week) on one of Grand County's many public and private campgrounds will reacquaint you with the spirit of the outdoors. Grand County offers a lot of camping grounds.

Kayaking

Monarch Lake is a great place to cast a line for trout while paddling a canoe or kayak. This small lake is located at the foot of the Indian Peaks, southeast of Lake Granby.

Fishing

Lake Granby is the most famous fishing spot here, with its open water, hidden bays, and apparently infinite shoreline. Anglers can also target kokanee salmon, rainbow, and brown trout, which can grow to be gigantic in size.

