Challenge your physique and pedal through Rocky Mountains with Golden Gran Fondo 2021

GOLDEN, CO - Golden Gran Fondo returns on August 29 in historic downtown Golden, only 30 minutes from Downtown Denver. This year's Golden Gran Fondo features a higher elevation gain per mile, more than in any other venue of the series event.

Riders are able to choose the route options with different prices, total distance, and total elevation gain. Starting from historic Golden, riders will pedal through long Rock Mountain climbs and descents, with elevations between 5,600 - 11,000 feet above sea level. Then, finish off at the shady beer garden in Parfet Park for the post-ride party.

There are three route options, 20 mile Piccolo route, 63 mile Medio route, and 90 mile Gran route. Prices for each route option differ as it grows closer to the day of the event. Register and purchase the ticket here.

Colnago Gran Fondo National Series provides riders with downloadable course maps. They ensure the routes will be well-marked, but it is also encouraged to get the RideWithGPS App and load the route to each smartphone or GPS device before the ride.

Ride with no worry, supported by law enforcement, safety motos, mechanic, and sag vehicles. Replenishments and feed stations are also available along the way for exhausted riders.

Packets can be picked up on Saturday and Sunday, with varying hours and locations. Meanwhile, riders must pick up their timing chips on the day of the event. Organizers also recommend riders bring the easiest gearing and using high volume road tires, as there are gravel road sections on the long course.

Riders are invited to take place under the arch on Washington St at 7.45 a.m. on the day of the event. The event will start at 8 a.m.

Please take note of the following rules made by the organizers: obey the traffic laws; do not cause an accident; never cross the center-line of the road; riders must travel through the designated area on the available lane of traffic.

Read the full details of the race here.

