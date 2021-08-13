Explore Silverthorne, Here are Some Things You Can Do

Bhupendra Singh/Unsplash

Summit County, CO - Silverthorne, the second most populated town in Summit County, has many places you can explore. Silverthorne is your home base for an action-packed vacation, with everything from hiking and biking to places to eat.

These are some places you can visit:

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

They feature live concerts, such as Shout! The Mod Musical, and dance parties regularly.

They've lately started hosting outdoor musicals at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, where people may sit in the grass and watch and laugh along with actors singing and dancing.

Outlet Shopping in Silverthorne

Silverthorne will leave you happy if you enjoy shopping. The Silverthorne Outlets are divided into three villages, each with over 50 different stores to peruse through. You may buy new clothing and kitchen appliances from American Eagle Outfitters and Coach to Williams Sonoma and Le Creuset!

Mint Steakhouse restaurant

The Mint Steakhouse features a one-of-a-kind business model: you cook your own steak! You get to select how to prepare and grill your own steak on their specially seasoned lava-rock barbecue. This local favorite has been in operation since 1862 and is claimed to be Colorado's oldest restaurant.

Hiking

Silverthorne is surrounded by evergreen forests, mountain peaks, and a stunning natural setting, making hiking a must-do activity for visitors. Around Silverthorne, you'll find some of the best hiking trails, including the famous Continental Divide Trail.

Biking

Silverthorne was named a Silver Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists in 2020. This was because of upgrades made in the Silverthorne area to make it more bike-friendly. They also offer a number of bike events to encourage people to ride instead of drive.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.