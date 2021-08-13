Crowfoot Valley Road Widening Project began design, Open House on Aug 19

CASTLE ROCK, CO - Crowfoot Valley Road Widening Project has started, with the designing process began on Aug 5 and an open house coming up on Aug 19. Residents might notice the increase in traffic volume and changes along the roadway, as the project will take place from Knobcone Drive to Macanta Boulevard. This is a collaborative project between Castle Rock and Douglas County, with construction estimated to begin in 2022.

This section of Crowfoot Valley is a two-lane asphalt roadway, split into the area of the town of Castle Rock and Douglas County. Recently, projects at both ends of the roadway have been completed, and are currently in progress to widen the final portion per Castle Rock's Transportation Master Plan.

The project started after the town government received input to add right turn lanes on future intersection traffic control, especially between Founders Parkway and Sapphire Pointe Boulevard. This input will be incorporated as seen fit, and the project team will display the design options at the open house. In the future, the team might add signalization at the intersection as well, if the conditions warrant.

The project team invites residents to join the open house at Fire Station 155, 3833 Crowfoot Valley Road, on August 19 from 4.30 to 6.30 p.m. During the open house, residents can interact with the project team, check out the initial designs, and share feedback that will be highly appreciated.

