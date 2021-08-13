11 residents are assigned to Douglas County's Public Health Advisory Committee

Christina Morillo/Pexels

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - A new ad-hoc Douglas County Public Health Advisory Committee added eleven residents as members on August 10. These members will participate in the future of public health services delivery in the county through the Tri-County District Health Department.

The 11 committee appointees are Mary Beth Vasco, Kelsey Hall, and Kimberly Eloe of Highlands Ranch; Donald Parrot and Mark Hampton of Parker; Doug Benevento of Littleton; Jennifer Green, Katie Coleman, Katheryn Willie and Kevin Bracken of Castle Rock; and Luke Niforatos of Lone Tree. These appointees will work together alongside the county with the minimum term until January 31, 3022, and a maximum term until July 31, 2022. This decision was made by the Board of Douglas County Commissioners.

These selected residents will provide insights and get involved in finding the best method for public health services delivery. They can also provide input on recommendations from the County's Public Health Working Group and the County’s consultants, based on their respective experience, knowledge, and expertise.

Douglas County became a part of the Tri-County District Health Department in 1966. In February 2009, Douglas County managed to re-establish Tri-County Health Department as the county's Public Health Agency. The county will continue as a member through December 31, 2022.

In the meantime, Douglas County is exploring various options regarding public health services delivery to the residents, including establishing a single county health department. These options are still currently under development. The best option would be able to provide the proper information and data to the Board of County Commissioners for the best public health service, following the Colorado Public Health Act of 2008, C.R.S. 25-1-501 et seq.

Residents can sign up for the county's newsletter to receive the update on Public Health Services Delivery here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.