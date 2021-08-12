Top Fishing Spot in Park County

Vidar Nordli-Mathisen/Unsplash

PARK COUNTY, CO - Park County's two major towns, Bailey and Fairplay, are both surrounded by massive peaks, beautiful evergreen woods, and a good fishing spot. These two cities are near fishing areas so promising that anglers from all over the world visit them. From large mountain reservoirs to lovely streams loaded with trout, these two towns are close to fishing spots so promising that anglers from all over the globe come to them.

On Highway 285, Fairplay and Bailey are forty-five minutes apart. If you're in town and looking for a fantastic area to fish, here's a list of close suggestions:

Antero Reservoir

Known for Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and Snake River Cutthroat Trout, this reservoir is located in central South Park, one hour drive from Bailey. Boat ramps, bathrooms, campgrounds, and picnic spaces are available at Antero Reservoir, there is also ice fishing in the winter.

Wellington Lake

if you are inexperienced fishermen looking for a favorable site to start fishing, as well as those camping in the region who want to fish, then you will profit from fishing here (fishing is included with the camping fee). Other strict fishing rules apply here, such as no live or artificial bait. This lake is located a 40-minute drive southeast of Bailey.

Spinney Mtn Res, Dream Stream, and Eleven Mile Res

This location is well-known for its trout fishing, located in central South Park, one and a half-hour away from Bailey, you'll find this fishing spot is a bit hard to found, but when you arrived, you'll realize that it was worth it.

Alpine lakes at the Guanella Pass Summit

Located high atop the summit of Guanella Pass, you will get incredible panoramic mountain views while fishing here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.