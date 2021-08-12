The Damage of I-70 in Colorado Was Indescribable

Kuan Fang/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The destruction caused by mudslides on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado has been described as the worst thing that ever happened there, according to officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The mudslides happened on July 31, 2021, during strong rains that washed debris over traffic lanes and into the nearby Colorado River, causing flooding and heaps of rocks, mud, logs, and other debris on the road.

This summer, flash flooding has happened several times over the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, driving debris onto the road and causing traffic closures for safety reasons.

The Colorado Department of Transportation's senior operations supervisors and engineering personnel say the damage was indescribable, they had never seen something like that before.

CDOT crews will continue to inspect the damage to I-70's viaduct structure as weather allowed. Clearing the debris is also being done "aggressively." The crews had removed 135 truckloads of mud from the road as of late Saturday.

On Monday, workers resumed cleaning from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch, placing 120 tons into trucks. Workers also focused on cleaning an 8′ x 12′ box culvert at Ty Gulch for the second time (MP 129.8). Crews were able to clean roughly half of the culverts, and three 48” culverts were revealed, which will be cleaned out yesterday (Tuesday).

Because the road is completely blocked, alternate routes for motorists are as follows:

Northern route: Interstate 70 connects to Colorado Highway 9, which connects to U.S. Highway 40, and then to Colorado Highway 13.

Western route: Exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and proceed north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling, then west on US Highway 40 and south on CO-13 until they reach westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Eastern route: Detour using the route in reverse.

