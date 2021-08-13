Platte Canyon High School hosts a Park County Vaccine Clinic

Mat Napo/Unsplash

PARK COUNTY, CO - In order to decrease the spread of COVID-19, vaccination is the most effective preventative method. Park County Public Health (PCPH), in collaboration with the local school systems, is initiating a vaccination campaign at Platte Canyon High School to vaccinate students ages 12 and up.

Students can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at any of the following local or school-based facilities with parent/guardian authorization. Appointments and walk-ins are both welcome.

Here is the schedule:

Thursday, August 5 - Platte Canyon High School 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey, CO 80421 -7:30 AM – 3:30 PM (ended)

Thursday, August 12 - Platte Canyon High School 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey, CO 80421 - 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM you can register at https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/reg/2012549569

If parents have any issues or require more back-to-school vaccinations, PCPH recommends they contact their child's pediatrician as soon as possible.

In addition to the school clinics, a weekly vaccinations clinic for individuals 12 and older is held every Thursday from Noon to 6 PM at St. Mary of the Rockies, 236 Bulldogger Road Bailey, CO 80421

Please contact the Park County Public Health COVID19 Vaccine and Testing Coordinator at 719-836-4162 or pcph@parkco.us if you have any questions concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.

Please visit the Park County website for more information about Park County's COVID-19 Response and to obtain other resources here.

Based on data from August 10, 2021, there are 917 total cases of COVID-19 in Park County, with 54 active cases, and 5 death.

Park County also provides you with updated data of cases, they will update the data from Monday-Friday. you can visit here to check the update.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.