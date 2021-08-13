Platte Canyon High School hosts a Park County Vaccine Clinic

PARK COUNTY, CO - In order to decrease the spread of COVID-19, vaccination is the most effective preventative method. Park County Public Health (PCPH), in collaboration with the local school systems, is initiating a vaccination campaign at Platte Canyon High School to vaccinate students ages 12 and up.
Students can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at any of the following local or school-based facilities with parent/guardian authorization. Appointments and walk-ins are both welcome.
Here is the schedule:
Thursday, August 5 - Platte Canyon High School 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey, CO 80421 -7:30 AM – 3:30 PM (ended)
Thursday, August 12 - Platte Canyon High School 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey, CO 80421 - 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM you can register at https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/reg/2012549569
If parents have any issues or require more back-to-school vaccinations, PCPH recommends they contact their child's pediatrician as soon as possible.
In addition to the school clinics, a weekly vaccinations clinic for individuals 12 and older is held every Thursday from Noon to 6 PM at St. Mary of the Rockies, 236 Bulldogger Road Bailey, CO 80421
Please contact the Park County Public Health COVID19 Vaccine and Testing Coordinator at 719-836-4162 or pcph@parkco.us if you have any questions concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.
Please visit the Park County website for more information about Park County's COVID-19 Response and to obtain other resources here.
Based on data from August 10, 2021, there are 917 total cases of COVID-19 in Park County, with 54 active cases, and 5 death.
Park County also provides you with updated data of cases, they will update the data from Monday-Friday. you can visit here to check the update.
