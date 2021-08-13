Weld County gets extra funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to run community programs

Ümit Yıldırım/Unsplash

WELD COUNTY, CO - Weld County's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program has been granted $1,057,285 by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In March, HUD awarded $1,041,930 to the CDBG program, but after reviewing the program's Consolidated Plan, HUD determined it was eligible for more money.

Weld County Commissioner Chair, Steve Moreno said that these funds will be used to assist pay for community improvement initiatives and CDBG administration expenditures from now through March 31, 2022.

The CDBG program in Weld County began in June of last year when the county signed Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) with 25 of its towns to conduct community improvement projects and allocate program monies.

A CDBG Advisory Committee of seven members was formed in October to assist CDBG personnel in reviewing community improvement project applications submitted by municipalities and the county. In addition, the committee makes recommendations to the board on community development issues and funding allocations for proposed CDBG projects.

The first project involves expanding Firestone's Via Transit service from three to five days per week. For Firestone residents who are disabled, 60 years or older, or have a low to moderate-income, the program provides transportation to doctor's appointments, health clinics, and training in the neighboring villages.

Second, the Evans Water Efficiency program will collaborate with the Larimer County Conservation Corps (LCCC) to assess low- and moderate-income homeowner-occupied homes for toilet and water fixture replacement. These improved amenities will benefit as many as 50 homes.

The third project will enhance Idaho Street in Evans, which is now unpaved for two blocks. These two blocks will be paved, a water line will be fixed, and storm drainage will be installed along with sidewalks.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.