Weld County Commitment to Strengthening Child Support Awareness

Hillshire Farm/Unsplash

WELD COUNTY, CO - The Board of County Commissioners has declared August as Child Support Awareness Month to reinforce Weld County's commitment to strengthening families by providing child support services to increase economic stability and the well-being of children and youth.

Jamie Ulrich, Director of Weld County Department of Human Services, said that he is excited to be joined by many of our child support workers, who work tirelessly every day to help administer the child support program and ensure the financial security community's children and youth.

He added that when parents pay their child support on time, it helps maintain financial stability in the home and decreases the need for public assistance. Therefore the work of child support workers is critical.

The child support program promotes the idea that all parents are responsible for their children's financial support. Parent support is critical to a child's general well-being, and there are laws and services in place to guarantee that the system works properly and that each child is effectively cared for.

President Bill Clinton launched Child Support Awareness Month in 1995 to ensure that all children receive the financial support they require to succeed. Weld County acknowledges and celebrates the important role that child support plays in providing financial assistance to families and the importance of raising public awareness about the services provided by child support.

The Weld County DHS's Child Support Services (CSS) division assists parents and anybody caring for a child. CSS can assist in discovering parents, the establishment of parenthood, the establishment of a child support order, and the enforcement of child support obligations.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.