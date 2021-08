Yi Chun Chen/Unsplash

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO — In Colorado, smoke from wildfires blazing throughout the western United States has made the air hazy. Several Wildfire Smoke Advisories have been issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including locally.

Residents are encouraged to check Garfield County Public Health's local air quality website, https://www.garfield-county.com/air-quality, for real-time statistics and information on air quality readings. The website also has connections to the Colorado Smoke Outlook and other state and national information.

Garfield County Public Health has a two-location air monitoring network that collects data on particulate matter, which is a major component of smoke.

Based on data from August 7, 2021, for the most recent 24-hour average time period, the sites in Battlement Mesa and Rifle have readings in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “high end of the “moderate” categories for particle matter.

The readings are color-coded and based on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) health advisory levels. They are based on the Clean Air Act's regulatory rules for qualifying pollutants, which have established thresholds.

Currently, PM 2.5 concentrations in Garfield County reach levels that are "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" for short periods of time. If visibility is less than five miles or the air quality is designated as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," active children and adults, as well as persons with respiratory diseases like asthma, should limit their time spent outside.

When air quality is visibly harmed, people are more aware of it, and Garfield County works year-round to collect and report statistics on a wide range of air contaminants. Annual reports, emissions inventories, and other air quality research can be found on the website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.