New Director of Parks & Open Space in Boulder County

Grant Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBg3o_0bO4TU6c00
Steve Johnson/Unsplash

BOULDER COUNTY, CO—The Boulder County Commissioners are pleased to announce the appointment of Therese Glowacki as Boulder County Parks & Open Space Director, effective in the beginning of Aug. 23, after a long interview process that includes input from Boulder County employees and the public.

The Board of County Commissioners will take official action on Therese's appointment at the regularly scheduled meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Therese is the Division Manager of Resource Management at Boulder County Parks & Open Space, which is well-known among Boulder County residents.

Therese was in charge of leading the division and coordinating integrated restoration projects in the forests, grasslands, stream, and wetland ecosystems, as well as emergency restoration for the Cal-Wood, Four Mile, Overland, and Walker Ranch fires as well as the 2013 Flood.

She has a strong vision for Parks & Open Space's future, and she will quickly and effectively take over key initiatives such as strategic planning, environmental stewardship, and equity and inclusion, all while ensuring that the department continues to provide excellent public service safely during the pandemic.

Therese worked as an Associate Director and a Forestry Specialist in the United States Peace Corps before joining Boulder County in 1999. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology as well as a Master of Science in Forest Management. Therese enjoys playing and performing with her all-female marimba band, hiking in open spaces, and traveling with her family when she is not at work.

Therese said that she is very excited to lead the department in achieving diversity and climate action goals, while also supporting the department's core mission of providing the finest public service possible in everything they do.

Steve Johnson/Unsplash

